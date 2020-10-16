Not that anyone thought it would suddenly take place but the Vietnam GP promoters have confirmed the official cancellation of this year’s Hanoi race.

Formula 1 was scheduled to host its inaugural grand prix around the streets of Hanoi back in April.

The race, though, was postponed when the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe.

Formula 1 went on to announce a revised calendar starting in July with the Austrian Grand Prix and concluding in December in Abu Dhabi.

Vietnam wasn’t handed a slot on that calendar.

Despite the organisers still held out hope but on Friday conceded that it was game over for this year.

The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation released a statement saying: “After numerous discussions among the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), Formula One World Championship Ltd, the Hanoi People’s Committee, and the Vietnamese Motorsports Association (VMA), the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) regrets to announce that the 2020 Formula 1 Vietnamese Grand Prix will be cancelled. This follows the initial postponement of the event in March this year.

“This has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision to reach in view of the continued uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.”

CANCELLATION OF THE 2020 FORMULA 1 VIETNAM GRAND PRIX This has been an extremely difficult but necessary decision to reach in view of the continued uncertainty caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. For more information, please visit https://t.co/KonnhM5ZFi. pic.twitter.com/DA2xJuTfmr — F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (@F1VietnamGP) October 16, 2020

Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, commented on the news: “We are unable to welcome the most exciting and prestigious motorsport series on the planet to Vietnam in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a very difficult decision for all of us to make but ultimately it was the only solution after carefully reviewing all safety criteria as well as the efficiency under current conditions.

“We thank you for your support and understanding during this uncertain period.”

The VGPC will provide full refunds for all tickets purchased for the 2020 race.

Vietnam has recorded more than 1,110 coronavirus infections, with 35 deaths, according to the country’s health ministry data.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.