Vietnam GP ‘will not be postponed or delayed’

Formula 1 is definitely heading to Vietnam in April with the country’s tourism deputy director adamant the race will “not be postponed or delayed”.

Formula 1 bosses have been keeping a close eye on Vietnam following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Although the outbreak was centred in China, the two countries share a boarder with Vietnam also reporting cases.

A week ago the country locked down the Son Loi district for a 20-day period in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

But while the Son Loi district is a mere 40km away from the capital of Hanoi, Vietnam’s tourism deputy director Tran Trung Hieu says the race will go ahead.

“The time for the F1 race will not be postponed or delayed,” he told AFP.

“Although this is a sports event, it has a very huge impact on Vietnam and Hanoi’s tourism.”

Formula 1 has already “postponed” April’s Chinese GP.

The FIA said in a statement: “As a result of continued health concerns and with the WHO declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans.”

The death toll from the coronavirus has reached over 2,000 worldwide.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown was recently asked for his thoughts on racing in Vietnam and made it clear that McLaren would not do anything that “risks” team personnel.

“Obviously the wellbeing of McLaren and the greater world is of utmost importance,” he told Crash.net.

“Vietnam’s has not been raised yet as a potential issue but obviously it is very nearby and neighbouring China so we are going to monitor the situation.

“We would never do anything that puts our people at risk, and I don’t believe Formula 1 would as well. So I think, like the rest of the world, we will just continue to monitor the situation.”

