Vietnam GP track to be ready by ‘end of the year’

Vietnam Grand Prix organisers say they expect the Hanoi circuit to be completed by the “end of the year”.

For the first time Vietnam will host a race in 2020 – it’s scheduled to be Round 3 on the calendar, running from April 3-5.

Work on the grandstands, the interior of the pit buildings, and the track surface is ongoing, but Vietnam Grand Prix CEO Le Ngoc Chi said they are 80% ready to go.

“We are 80 percent ready, we expect everything to be completed by the end of the year. I feel nervous when I realise there are only 120 days left,” she is quoted as having told Auto Hebdo.

“I watch a countdown in my office like an advent calendar. But the FIA has confirmed the date on the calendar and our team is working tirelessly.”

Hermann Tilke’s organisation is responsible for designing the street circuit, and he stressed this isn’t the first time they have built a circuit in a short timeframe.

“It is not the first time we’ve done this. In Bahrain, we only had 14 months for a full circuit,” he explained.

He also doesn’t agree that it’s an easier project because it’s a street circuit.

“You would think so, but it’s not true. The public roads must all be completely re-asphalted because they were not designed for Formula 1,” he said.

The first new circuit to be added to the calendar under Liberty Media’s reign, Tilke believes Vietnam is “definitely worth a visit”.

“It’s a cool city. One part is very exotic, another is very modern. Hanoi is definitely worth a visit,” he said.

