Vietnam not expecting ‘impact’ from coronavirus

While questions are being raised about the Chinese Grand Prix, a spokesman for the Vietnam race says it will go ahead as planned.

As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise, Formula 1 team boss met to discuss the fate of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Although the Shanghai Sports Federation urged the cancellation of all sporting events until such a time as the outbreak is under control, F1 has yet to make the call.

According to F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn, F1 is “waiting for the Chinese promoter and authorities to make the final decision”.

But while it looks as if the Chinese GP will be cancelled, or potentially postponed, Vietnam is not expecting the virus to impact its race despite sharing a border with China.

A spokesperson for the Vietnam Grand Prix told The Independent newspaper: “We are actively monitoring the situation as it develops. For now, we don’t anticipate any significant impact on our April event.

“We will continue to work with our relevant authorities to closely monitor the situation.”

Hanoi is scheduled to host round three of the championship on 5 April.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.