Major work completed on Vietnam Grand Prix circuit

The Hanoi Street Circuit which will host the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix is now complete with the first event scheduled for April 5.

While the circuit will use the public roads in Hanoi, there was also a purpose-built section to be constructed.

The last 150m section of the track, along the pit straight, was laid last week and all the permanent buildings are now complete.

Temporary facilities such as grandstands, team hospitality units as well as the medical and media centres are now on the agenda to complete.

“This is a major milestone for us to celebrate as we come closer to staging Vietnam’s first ever F1 race weekend in just over a month’s time,” said the event’s CEO Le Ngoc Chi as quoted by Autosport.

“With the help of everyone at Tilke and F1’s motorsport division, we feel confident in saying that this track will be one of the most challenging and exciting on the F1 calendar and we look forward to it quickly becoming a fan favourite.”

Less than 2 months to go! The Pit Building is ready, the stage is set & we are about to the newest circuit to grace the #F1 calendar. The team has been working tirelessly to keep everything on schedule! See you in Hanoi for the first ever F1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix!#VietnamGP pic.twitter.com/D0FgcXogG4 — F1 Vietnam Grand Prix (@F1VietnamGP) February 8, 2020

Materials for the track surface came from within Vietnam, with the event organisers adding that “the original surface sample had already been sent to laboratories in Singapore and Germany to undergo thorough testing to ensure it met all FIA requirements prior to the start of the track laying process.”

The first Vietnam Grand Prix is scheduled for April 5, that is if it can go ahead. The global spread of the coronavirus has caused Vietnam to close its border to several countries, such as Italy and Japan.

Such restrictions would of course impact heavily on the likes of Ferrari, AlphaTauri, Pirelli and Honda to make it to the event.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.