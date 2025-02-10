From big returns to key signings, the world of F1 news is alight this Monday, February 10.

F1 news: Jacques Villeneuve is back at Williams

Williams have announced that 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve has returned to the team in an ambassadorial role ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Villeneuve collected all 11 of his F1 victories in a three-year stint at Williams between 1996 and 1998, winning the World Championship at the end of his second season with the team.

F1 news: Red Bull gain a new partner in 2025

Red Bull have confirmed a multi-year sponsorship arrangement with cryptocurrency firm Gate.io ahead of the F1 2025 season.

It comes after the team’s deal with rival cryptocurrency firm Bybit concluded at the end of last year.

F1 news: Ferrari are getting an early start on the F1 2026 season

Ferrari will ‘prioritise’ the new SF-25 car for ‘at least’ the first four months of F1 2025 before switching focus to Project 678 for the F1 2026 season.

That is according to a new report from Italy, putting the emphasis on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to make a strong start to the new season.

F1 news: Has F1’s secret rally tester been unmasked?

The search to unmask the secret rally tester on the current F1 grid has taken a fresh twist after Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was spotted trying a rally car in Portugal last weekend.

It was claimed last summer that an active F1 star had been testing a rally car “in massive secrecy” with the unnamed driver reportedly impressing on the stages.

