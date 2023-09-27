Major Hollywood blockbusters beaten to top award by Villenueve Pironi documentary

The Villeneuve Pironi documentary toppled the likes of Fast and Furious and John Wick: Chapter 4 in a double award-winning triumph.

The documentary, titled ‘Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy’, detailed the tragic story of Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, which more than 40 years on, remains a wound which has not healed for either family.

Produced by the Noah Media Group, in association with Formula 1, and directed by Torquil Jones, the documentary found its home on Sky Documentaries, and has certainly made a positive impact with its audience.

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy wins double award

At the International Motor Film Awards, the documentary, as well as clinching the Best Feature Documentary award, also took home the grand prize, that being the Grand Prix Award, where Hollywood blockbusters such as Fast and Furious, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Grand Turismo were defeated.

Reacting to the achievement, Gilles’ daughter Mélanie Villeneuve said: “I am deeply honoured and, quite frankly, stunned by the Grand Prix Award.

“It’s heartwarming to see that my father’s legacy not only resides in my heart but continues to shine brilliantly across the world.

“Gilles and the automotive industry have always shared a special bond, and these accolades symbolize his immortality.”

Noah Media Group co-founder and CEO John McKenna added: “Everyone at Noah Media Group is thrilled to receive two awards from the International Motor Film Award judges.

“To win the Grand Prix Award, open to all categories, exceeded all expectations. A huge thank you to the Villeneuve and Pironi families for trusting us to tell their poignant story.

“To be recognised by those within the sport in this way is amazing. We are very proud of all the team that made the film.”

