Visa Cash App RB derided as ‘not appropriate’ name for team by ex-F1 driver

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes the newly-announced Visa Cash App RB team name “isn’t appropriate for a Formula 1 team”.

Red Bull confirmed AlphaTauri’s rebrand on Wednesday would include a title partnership with their junior team, in what was described as an “unprecedented multi-year agreement” which will begin with the team’s car launch on February 8 in Las Vegas.

While the former Formula 1 driver emphasised the importance of commercialisation in the sport, Van der Garde was sceptical about how the new name would go down.

Giedo van der Garde: Visa Cash App RB ‘isn’t an appropriate name for an F1 team’

Red Bull bought the Faenza-based team from Minardi in 2005 and rebranded it to Toro Rosso, before their sister squad became AlphaTauri as part of Red Bull’s push to bring attention to its clothing brand of the same name.

This latest change is based on the team looking to raise funds for its sister team, and has divided opinion for the nature of how the team will be referred to over race weekends.

For Van der Garde, he does not believe it to be the right kind of name for the team moving forward.

“I know I’ve just retired so I don’t wanna sound like “everything in the past used to be so much better”, but to my opinion “Visa Cash App RB” isn’t an appropriate name for a Formula One team,” Van der Garde wrote on X [formerly Twitter].

“We’re getting used to F1 being commercialized, as it should (!) so for commercial opportunities I’m all in, but this just sounds like a name an Italian based team shouldn’t carry.

“Anyway, maybe they prove me wrong – but I don’t see us talking in the future about that awesome team that’s called Visa Cash App RB…”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 calendar: Car launch dates, pre-season testing, TV schedule

Big question facing Red Bull’s RB20 as four rivals plan F1 attack

As part of the agreement, Visa logos will appear on the car as well as on Red Bull’s cars, along with the F1 Academy entries for both teams this season.

From Visa’s perspective, their entry into Formula 1 is a way to “engage one of the fastest-growing sports communities on the planet,” while the team will benefit financially from their support.

Peter Bayer, who joined the team as their new CEO, said: “It’s fantastic to reveal the new identity and to welcome new partners as we embark on the next phase of the team’s Formula 1 story.

“Faenza is entering a new era of racing, staying true to our roots as a hothouse for talent but now with an even greater focus on competing for the biggest prizes in F1.

“We have a bold vision for the team led by myself and Team Principal, Laurent Mekies and having future-focused partners such as Visa and Cash App alongside us on that journey is hugely exciting.”

Read next: Visa Cash App RB: When do title naming deals begin to trample on F1 history?