With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Williams released a love poem as they fired up the all-new FW47 in a key milestone ahead of Carlos Sainz’s first season in blue.

Sainz’s Williams debut, which will see him line up at Williams alongside Alex Albon, is ticking ever closer as the former Ferrari driver prepares to start a new chapter of his career.

Williams: Introducing the FW47…

Williams head into the new Formula 1 season looking to rebound having fallen back in last year’s Constructors’ Championship where they managed just 17 points and finished ninth on the log.

The team’s efforts were hampered by several early-season issues. Not only were Williams the last team to shakedown their car, doing so only on the eve of pre-season testing, but the FW46 was also overweight.

Added to that the team did not have a spare chassis until round six, the Miami Grand Prix, with Logan Sargeant forced to hand his FW46 to Albon when the Thai-British racer crashed heavily in the weekend’s opening practice session and damaged his chassis.

F1 2025: Your guide to the new season

👉 Five under-the-radar stories to look out for in F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

This year it appears Williams’ pre-season preparations are on course as the Grove team released a love poem as they fired up the all-new FW47.

“Roses are red 🌹

“Our car is blue 💙

“Introducing the FW47 🔊

“Coming to a track near you”

Roses are red 🌹

Our car is blue 💙

Introducing the FW47 🔊

Coming to a track near you 😉 pic.twitter.com/4MTcDQGBRR — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 12, 2025

The Williams poem was released in the build-up to the team’s 2025 launch with Williams, now known as Atlassian Williams Racing, set to unveil the FW47 on Friday morning at 9:30 GMT.

The FW47 will make its first appearance on Friday, but the livery shown won’t be the final race version. Williams will unveil its actual 2025 livery on 18 February at a special event in London, where all Formula 1 teams will present their official colours for the first time on the same night.

Ahead of the fire-up there had been “promising” reports coming from the Spanish media as they looked ahead to Sainz’s first season in Grove, Marca reporting that the FW47 will not only be ready “on time” but will also be “on weight” at the start of this month’s Bahrain pre-season test.

Williams also announced another key milestone earlier this week as the team revealed ‘Atlassian’ as their new title partner.

“I am delighted to welcome Atlassian into Formula 1 and our evolution into Atlassian Williams Racing,” said team principal James Vowles.

“Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team’s illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation.

“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid, and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential by improving teamwork and collaboration right across the organisation.

“Our values and ambition align perfectly, and I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Read next: Claire Williams reveals ‘p***ed off’ Ferrari letter after major sponsor ‘steal’