Watch: First official trailer for F1 2019 game

The wait is almost over…the new F1 2019 game is close to being released and it looks better than ever!

Coming two months ahead of its usual release schedule, the game promises to provide the most immersive experience yet with the arrival of Formula 2 creating more depth and authenticity.

Players will also be able to re-live the classic rivalry between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

You can race as either legend in a series of eight special in-game challenges, driving some of the sport’s most iconic cars such as Senna’s 1990 McLaren MP4/5B or Prost’s Ferrari F1-90.

For more information about what else is to come from F1 2019, head here as we got a sneak peek of the new game in Hamburg.

“Every year we make great strides so the game is as authentic and immersive as possible and we have surpassed expectations with the quality of the visuals in F1 2019,” said Lee Mather, F1 Game Director at Codemasters.

“We also know from fan feedback the classic cars our community want to race and we hope the returning roster, alongside the new vehicles from the Legends and Anniversary editions, will give them the choices they crave.”

Watch the trailer here:

The F1 2019 Legends Edition is launched with three days early access on June 25th 2019 on PS4, Xbox and PC. The F1 2019 Anniversary edition is released on 28th June 2019.