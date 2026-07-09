There may be no Formula 1 race this weekend, but fans can still watch plenty of F1 action as the sport’s biggest stars descend on the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 2026 event will feature current drivers, legendary cars and the public debut of Adrian Newey’s Red Bull RB17 hypercar, with live coverage bringing fans all the action from the famous hill climb.

Goodwood Festival of Speed live: Watch 2026 event as it happens

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: F1 stars taking part

Newey has been confirmed to be driving his final Red Bull design, the RB17 hypercar, in its public debut, while Isack Hadjar and now-reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will also take part.

Kimi Antonelli, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto appear among Thursday’s attendees, while Lando Norris will drive McLaren’s 2023 challenger, the MCL60, during the weekend.

Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson will both be in attendance with Racing Bulls, with Williams and Aston Martin also bringing a significant presence through the event.

The four-day event at the Sussex estate sees cars and motorcycles from the past, present and future tackle the 1.16-mile hill climb in a mixture of show runs, before Sunday’s Shoot-Out sees competitors attempt to set the fastest time possible.

Nick Heidfeld held the long-standing record after powering a McLaren MP4/13 up the hill in 41.6 seconds in 1999, before former Marussia driver Max Chilton set a new benchmark with an electric McMurtry Spéirling fan car in 2022.

Teams often celebrate their past and present machinery at Goodwood, with McLaren, for example, marking the 50th anniversary of James Hunt’s dramatic 1976 title victory this year.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 schedule

The full Thursday schedule can be found below.

9:00am

Goodwood Off-Road Experience

Passenger Rides Open

9:00am

Forest Rally Stage presented by Subaru

Opens for Demos

9:00am

Duke of Richmond opens the event

Hillclimb

9:00am

Goodwood Action Sports

Warm-up show

9:00am

Manufacturer Experiential Run

Run 1

9:30am

FOS Fan Zone opens

Grand Opening

9:45am

Batch 1: The Rivals – Epic Racing Duels

Batches

10:00am

FOS Fan Zone Celebrations

DRIFT DRIVERS

10:00am

Goodwood Action Sports

Stunt show

10:35am

Batch 5 – First Glance, Road Bikes & New Classics

11:00am

FOS Fan Zone Celebrations

The Centenary of Ducati

11:25am

Manufacturer Experiential Run

Run 2

11:45am

Jodie Kidd x Goodwood Motor Circuit Challenge

12:10pm

Batch 4 – Drift, Enduring Icons, Bahnstormers, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene

Batches

12:20pm

FOS Fan Zone F1 Team Moments

Alpine – Pierre Gasly

12:40pm

Balcony Moment

Ducati

1:00pm

Goodwood Action Sports

Stunt show

1:00pm

Batch 6: Supercar Run

Batches

1:25pm

FOS Fan Zone – Rivals

Legends of the 24 hours of Le Mans

1:50pm

Manufacturer Experiential Run

Run 3

2:35pm

Batch 3: Forza Ferrari, Winning Formula and F1 Teams

2:45pm

FOS Fan Zone F1 Team Moments

Mercedes-AMG – Kimi Antonelli

3:00pm

The Smallest Car Auction

3:15pm

Goodwood Action Sports

Stunt show

3:25pm

Batch 5 – First Glance, Road Bikes & New Classics

3:25pm

FOS Fan Zone Shoot-Out Discussion

The Shoot-Out with Romain Dumas and Ryan Tuerck

3:30pm

Forest Rally Stage presented by Subaru

Rally Timed Shoot-Out

4:10pm

FOS Fan Zone Celebrations

John McGuinness

4:15pm

Batch 2: Americana

Batches

5:00pm

Goodwood Off-Road Experience

Passenger Rides Close

5:10pm

Batch 6: Supercar Run

Batches

5:30pm

Forest Rally Stage presented by Subaru

Closes

5:30pm

Goodwood Action Sports

Competition Show

6:00pm

Manufacturer Experiential Run

Run 4

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