WATCH: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 live
There may be no Formula 1 race this weekend, but fans can still watch plenty of F1 action as the sport’s biggest stars descend on the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The 2026 event will feature current drivers, legendary cars and the public debut of Adrian Newey’s Red Bull RB17 hypercar, with live coverage bringing fans all the action from the famous hill climb.
Goodwood Festival of Speed live: Watch 2026 event as it happens
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: F1 stars taking part
Newey has been confirmed to be driving his final Red Bull design, the RB17 hypercar, in its public debut, while Isack Hadjar and now-reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will also take part.
Kimi Antonelli, Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto appear among Thursday’s attendees, while Lando Norris will drive McLaren’s 2023 challenger, the MCL60, during the weekend.
Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson will both be in attendance with Racing Bulls, with Williams and Aston Martin also bringing a significant presence through the event.
The four-day event at the Sussex estate sees cars and motorcycles from the past, present and future tackle the 1.16-mile hill climb in a mixture of show runs, before Sunday’s Shoot-Out sees competitors attempt to set the fastest time possible.
Nick Heidfeld held the long-standing record after powering a McLaren MP4/13 up the hill in 41.6 seconds in 1999, before former Marussia driver Max Chilton set a new benchmark with an electric McMurtry Spéirling fan car in 2022.
Teams often celebrate their past and present machinery at Goodwood, with McLaren, for example, marking the 50th anniversary of James Hunt’s dramatic 1976 title victory this year.
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 schedule
The full Thursday schedule can be found below.
9:00am
Goodwood Off-Road Experience
Passenger Rides Open
9:00am
Forest Rally Stage presented by Subaru
Opens for Demos
9:00am
Duke of Richmond opens the event
Hillclimb
9:00am
Goodwood Action Sports
Warm-up show
9:00am
Manufacturer Experiential Run
Run 1
9:30am
FOS Fan Zone opens
Grand Opening
9:45am
Batch 1: The Rivals – Epic Racing Duels
Batches
10:00am
FOS Fan Zone Celebrations
DRIFT DRIVERS
10:00am
Goodwood Action Sports
Stunt show
10:35am
Batch 5 – First Glance, Road Bikes & New Classics
11:00am
FOS Fan Zone Celebrations
The Centenary of Ducati
11:25am
Manufacturer Experiential Run
Run 2
11:45am
Jodie Kidd x Goodwood Motor Circuit Challenge
12:10pm
Batch 4 – Drift, Enduring Icons, Bahnstormers, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
Batches
12:20pm
FOS Fan Zone F1 Team Moments
Alpine – Pierre Gasly
12:40pm
Balcony Moment
Ducati
1:00pm
Goodwood Action Sports
Stunt show
1:00pm
Batch 6: Supercar Run
Batches
1:25pm
FOS Fan Zone – Rivals
Legends of the 24 hours of Le Mans
1:50pm
Manufacturer Experiential Run
Run 3
2:35pm
Batch 3: Forza Ferrari, Winning Formula and F1 Teams
2:45pm
FOS Fan Zone F1 Team Moments
Mercedes-AMG – Kimi Antonelli
3:00pm
The Smallest Car Auction
3:15pm
Goodwood Action Sports
Stunt show
3:25pm
Batch 5 – First Glance, Road Bikes & New Classics
3:25pm
FOS Fan Zone Shoot-Out Discussion
The Shoot-Out with Romain Dumas and Ryan Tuerck
3:30pm
Forest Rally Stage presented by Subaru
Rally Timed Shoot-Out
4:10pm
FOS Fan Zone Celebrations
John McGuinness
4:15pm
Batch 2: Americana
Batches
5:00pm
Goodwood Off-Road Experience
Passenger Rides Close
5:10pm
Batch 6: Supercar Run
Batches
5:30pm
Forest Rally Stage presented by Subaru
Closes
5:30pm
Goodwood Action Sports
Competition Show
6:00pm
Manufacturer Experiential Run
Run 4
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