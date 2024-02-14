Watch live as Mercedes launch their 2024 F1 challenger, the W15

Lewis Hamilton’s final Mercedes Formula 1 car will be unveiled by the team on Valentine’s Day.

On the back of the news that this year’s championship will be Hamilton’s final season racing for the Silver Arrows having opted to exercise his option to leave the team for Ferrari, Mercedes will show off their 2024 challenger at the Silverstone circuit.

While it’s fair to say most of the questions will be aimed at Hamilton, why he is leaving Mercedes and what he hopes to achieve in his 12th and final season with the team, the Brackley squad will be hoping to keep the focus on their all-new W15.

Last year Toto Wolff promised Mercedes’ fans that it would be an all-new car with the team overhauling just about every component of the car.

“We are changing the concept,” Wolff said late last year. “We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow.

“I mean, literally, there’s almost every component that’s being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance.

“We could get it wrong also. So, between not gaining what we expect, catching up and making a big step and competing in the front, everything is possible.”

But don’t expect a Red Bull copycat!

Hamilton will continue with George Russell in the second Mercedes, the dynamics between the team-mates set to be one of the hot topics of the championship as Russell looks to stake his claim as number one before Hamilton’s departure.

