Here is how you can tune in from 1900 GMT to watch the LIVE unveiling of the first Stake F1 Team challenger, the C44.

Alfa Romeo and Sauber went their separate ways following the 2023 campaign, the team taking on a fresh identity for the following two campaigns ahead of their transition into the Audi era.

For F1 2024 and 2025, the Hinwil-based squad will be the Stake F1 Team, who have made it possible for you to watch their glitzy London launch show live.

Stake F1 Team livestreaming C44 launch

From 1900 GMT, you will be able to watch proceedings as they unfold below as Stake introduce their C44 challenger to the world.

The team is looking to bounce back from a highly disappointing 2023 campaign where they slumped to a P9 finish in the Constructors’ Championship, ahead of only Haas.

The message from within has been improvement across the board is needed going into F1 2024, with strong signs that this is being achieved, giving their 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas a sense of optimism for this opportunity to start fresh.

“Everyone starts from zero again. There’s been many, many changes in the team lately. And I think positive changes,” said a hopeful Bottas at the end of last year’s championship.

“Also, the concept of the car looks interesting. So in that sense, I do have hopes. But now we need to need to work hard for that and try again.

“The main thing is we need a new car. And it needs to be different. So that’s, I would say the biggest take we take from this year, clearly we’ve hit the end with this car’s development, we just haven’t been able to find anything big. So the whole concept needs to be different. That’s what we’ve learned.

“From what I’ve seen, I’m happy, because there are differences. I think that’s what we need. So many question marks, it’s still early days. But at least we’re seeing progress, and the last few weeks have been actually quite productive at the factory.”

Bottas will continue to partner Chinese racer Zhou Guanyu as this driver pairing prepares for a third season together.

