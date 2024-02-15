Watch live as Red Bull complete F1 2024 launch season with RB20 unveiling

Red Bull will round off F1 2024 launch season with the unveiling of the RB20 on Thursday evening, which will go live on their YouTube channel at 7.30pm GMT.

The reigning World Champions will be unveiling the car that is the sequel to one of the most dominant machines the sport has ever seen in the RB19, having won all but one of the races in 2023.

Max Verstappen took 19 victories from 22 races on his way to his third World Championship last year, though the other teams will be looking to play catch-up this time around and reel in the Red Bull juggernaut if they can.

Watch as Red Bull unveil the RB20 in Milton Keynes

Red Bull will pull the covers off their new challenger at their Milton Keynes base as they unveil what Verstappen and Sergio Perez will hope will be able to power them to title glory once again in the 2024 season.

This car, named RB20 in honour of it being Red Bull’s 20th season on the Formula 1 grid, will look to add to a roll of honour that has seen the team claim a combined 13 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, along with 113 Grand Prix victories to date.

Watch the video below from 7.30pm GMT to see the final car on the 2024 grid unveiled before pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain next week.

Read next: Ranked: All 2024 F1 liveries with dull carbon fibre ruining once-vibrant cars