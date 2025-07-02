The British Grand Prix will represent the halfway point of the F1 2025 season, and a home race for much of the field.

Alongside four drivers on the grid, the majority of the teams are based in Britain, so all will be familiar with the kind of changeable conditions Silverstone can throw up on any given day.

British GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like at Silverstone?

A warm start to the weekend is set to make way for cooler conditions on Saturday and Sunday, and potentially even a chance of rain on race day.

Last year’s race was an absolute thriller in changeable conditions, won in emotional fashion by Lewis Hamilton, who took a record ninth home victory in Britain.

A hot Friday may lead to unreliable data for the teams, with conditions set to cool off significantly for Saturday and Sunday, with any and all conditions possible at this stage.

British GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 4 July – FP1 (12:30 – 13:30 local time)

Official FIA estimates suggest Friday will be the hottest day of the British Grand Prix weekend, with a sunny morning set to lead to air temperatures of 24°C for FP1.

Friday 4 July – FP2 (16:00 – 17:00)

While conditions are potentially set to cloud over in the afternoon, rain is due to stay away on Friday at Silverstone and a warm, potentially humid FP2 session awaits with a current forecast of 25°C.

British GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Qualifying?

Saturday 5 July – FP3 (11:30 – 12:30)

A cooler morning is expected to begin with a 60% chance of rain earlier in the day, and while that may or may not impact FP3, a cooler 21°C is predicted for final practice.

Saturday 5 July – Qualifying (15:00)

A “slight chance of showers” is due to remain throughout Saturday at Silverstone, and qualifying is due to take place with temperatures of 23°C and potential overcast conditions.

British GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 6 July – British Grand Prix (15:00)

You never quite know what the British weather can throw up, and the chance of mixed conditions appears in place for Sunday as it stands.

The FIA predicts the weather to be “a bit unsettled” with a chance of showers hitting the race and a moderate breeze, with a current 40% chance of rain and in-race temperatures of 21°C.

