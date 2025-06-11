The F1 2025 season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix, after a gruelling European triple-header took place.

With the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve having played host to some of the all-time great races in Formula 1, not least in mixed conditions, the weather forecast is always a point of intrigue in Canada.

Canadian GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Montréal?

Following the blazing sunshine in Spain, as it stands, a weekend of a mixture of sun and cloud has been forecast for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Changeable weather is a feature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but ahead of the weekend, the chance of rain appears low, and conditions will be significantly cooler than in Barcelona.

Canadian GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 13 June – FP1 (13:30 – 14:30 local time)

The coolest day of the race weekend is expected to greet the drivers on Friday, but the day is expected to be dry.

A high of 18°C is expected in FP1, with overcast conditions.

Friday 13 June – FP2 (17:00 – 18:00)

Much like FP1, cloudy weather is expected to last into the afternoon for FP2, with temperatures remaining a steady 18°C as the drivers complete their race simulations.

More Canadian GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 Eight iconic F1 moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Canadian GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Quali?

Saturday 14 June – FP3 (12:30 – 13:30)

A bright start to the day is set to welcome the drivers as the Saturday running gets underway, with highs of 19°C expected in FP3 in Montréal.

Saturday 14 June – Qualifying (16:00)

The sun is expected to stay out for qualifying later in the afternoon in Montréal, albeit with a 20% chance of rain as it stands.

A temperature of 21°C is expected for qualifying, with a low threat of wet weather.

Canadian GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 15 June – Canadian Grand Prix (14:00)

A sunny and dry is currently expected for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the chance of rain currently listed as less than 20%.

The forecast is often changeable in Montréal, however, so this may change as the race approaches.

Read next: Hamilton podium? Verstappen gets banned? Bold predictions for Canadian GP