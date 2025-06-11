Revealed: The weather forecast for 2025 Canadian Grand Prix

Henry Valantine
The weather forecast for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix.

Canada always throws up the chance of changeable weather, with multiple wet races in Montreal in the past.

The F1 2025 season continues with the Canadian Grand Prix, after a gruelling European triple-header took place.

With the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve having played host to some of the all-time great races in Formula 1, not least in mixed conditions, the weather forecast is always a point of intrigue in Canada.

Canadian GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Montréal?

Following the blazing sunshine in Spain, as it stands, a weekend of a mixture of sun and cloud has been forecast for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Changeable weather is a feature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but ahead of the weekend, the chance of rain appears low, and conditions will be significantly cooler than in Barcelona.

Canadian GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday 13 June – FP1 (13:30 – 14:30 local time)

The coolest day of the race weekend is expected to greet the drivers on Friday, but the day is expected to be dry.

A high of 18°C is expected in FP1, with overcast conditions.

Friday 13 June – FP2 (17:00 – 18:00)

Much like FP1, cloudy weather is expected to last into the afternoon for FP2, with temperatures remaining a steady 18°C as the drivers complete their race simulations.

Canadian GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Quali?

Saturday 14 June – FP3 (12:30 – 13:30)

A bright start to the day is set to welcome the drivers as the Saturday running gets underway, with highs of 19°C expected in FP3 in Montréal.

Saturday 14 June – Qualifying (16:00)

The sun is expected to stay out for qualifying later in the afternoon in Montréal, albeit with a 20% chance of rain as it stands.

A temperature of 21°C is expected for qualifying, with a low threat of wet weather.

Canadian GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 15 June – Canadian Grand Prix (14:00)

A sunny and dry is currently expected for the Canadian Grand Prix, with the chance of rain currently listed as less than 20%.

The forecast is often changeable in Montréal, however, so this may change as the race approaches.

