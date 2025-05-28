The F1 2025 action continues at pace as we arrive at the final stage of the European triple-header, the Spanish Grand Prix.

And this race weekend – Round 9 of 24 – could prove pivotal in the course of the season, as the FIA enforces its sterner tests on front wing flexing for the first time, as we wait to see how this may impact the pecking order. But, what does the weather have in store? Let’s find out.

Spanish GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Barcelona?

For most teams, the dream scenario would be a race weekend of stable weather to truly understand the impacts of this new TD, and fortunately, it looks like that is exactly what they will get.

It has been a story of sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 20s this weekend in Barcelona, with the forecast suggesting it will only get warmer from here.

Spanish GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP1 and FP2?

Friday May 30 – FP1 (1330 – 1430 local time)

The drivers will take to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya under scorching sunshine for the first hour of practice, with temperatures set to rise from those experienced earlier in the week.

An air temperature of 30 degrees Celsius is forecast for FP1, with only a light breeze. The chance of rain is precisely zero.

Friday May 30 – FP2 (1700 – 1800)

The hot, cloud-free theme continues for the second hour of practice. The temperature is predicted to crank up slightly further to 31C, with winds staying light and rain nowhere to be found.

Spanish GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for FP3 and Qualy?

Saturday May 31 – FP3 (1230 – 1330)

Another day, but sunny and hot will be the way once more for FP3. The air temperature for the session is expected to be marginally cooler at 29C, with a light breeze and no rain once more.

Saturday May 31 – Qualifying (1600)

From there it is onto the qualifying action, and the drivers will be relieved to hear that the weather does not have any nasty surprises to spring upon them.

There will be an air temperature of 30C, still with barely a cloud in the sky, and nothing more than a very subtle breeze to contend with.

Spanish GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

And as we tick over into the new calendar month of June for Grand Prix Sunday in Barcelona, the drivers are set to experience a shift in the weather, though nothing too drastic.

An air temperature between 29-30C is expected, but while the Friday and Saturday action is to take place with a distinct lack of clouds above, it is forecast that the cloud cover will roll in for the Grand Prix, which gets underway at 1500 local time.

The breeze will remain light, and for the first time in the race weekend, rain cannot be ruled out, though we are talking about a risk of less than 20 per cent.

