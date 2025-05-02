Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet welcomed a baby girl, Lily, born on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen was supposed to arrive at the Miami Autodromo on Thursday for media day ahead of round six of the F1 2025 championship only for Red Bull to announce that he was back home with Kelly as the family awaited the newest arrival.

‘Welcome to the world, sweet Lily’

Red Bull confirmed Verstappen would miss Thursday’s media duties at the Miami Autodrome as “he is expecting a baby”.

The team has clarified that “all is well” and that he “will attend track tomorrow [Friday] for the race weekend”.

The team, though, said nothing else out of respect for the growing family, Verstappen already a “bonus dad” to Piquet’s first daughter, Penelope.

Verstappen and Piquet took to social media on Friday to make that joyous announcement that baby Lily had been born, both mother and child doing well.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily,” the four-time World Champion wrote on Instagram. “Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift.

“We love you so much.”

Red Bull were quick to welcome congratulate the Dutchman and his partner, perhaps in glee at the prospect of F1’s first female World Champion come F1 2045.

“Congratulations,” the team wrote.

