Just like last year, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could be affected by rain as an unsettled weekend at Imola is forecast.

In 2021, when it took place slightly earlier in April, the Emilia Romagna GP started on a damp circuit as heavy rain had fallen in the build-up.

Fernando Alonso’s Alpine hit the wall on the formation lap but he was still able to take his place on the grid, while there were also incidents during the race as light rain continued.

George Russell put his Williams onto the grass and spun while trying to pass Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes, causing a 200mph crash that took both cars out of the race and brought out the red flags. Lewis Hamilton slid off into the gravel at Tosa but recovered to finish second to Max Verstappen.

Similar conditions could be on the cards this time, with rain in the forecast for both Friday and Sunday – although the mornings appear to be the wettest times, according to the BBC Weather website.

On Friday, the chance of rain is over 80% until 9am local time, but when FP1 is due to take place at 1.30pm the probability is down to just below 60%. It reduces further to 20% when qualifying is scheduled for 5pm, with the day’s highest temperature being just 15 degrees.

Saturday looks like being the most settled day of the weekend – a warm, sunny spring day with a high temperature of 21 degrees which may just be starting to cool off slightly when sprint qualifying takes place at 4.30pm local time.

But it could be all change again for race day as showers are a feature of the forecast, especially in the morning, although the rain symbol figures right through until lights-out time at 3pm when the chance of rain is rated at 17%.

After that, it is expected to dry up and the temperature is distinctly cooler than Saturday at a forecast high of 18 degrees.

Intermediate and wet tyres have yet to be used during a race weekend this season, with the first three races having been staged in the Middle East and Australia.