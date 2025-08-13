What Daniel Ricciardo said about Max Verstappen in rare post-F1 interview

Daniel Ricciardo has largely stepped away from the spotlight following his replacement by Liam Lawson after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

However, the Australian driver recently joined a conference, where he had nothing but praise for former Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo admits he’s ‘proud’ of Max Verstappen

The world hasn’t seen much of Daniel Ricciardo since the driver was replaced at Racing Bulls by Liam Lawson following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Australian driver first got his start in Formula 1 courtesy of his ties to the Red Bull Junior Programme, which enabled him to kick off his career with HRT in 2011 before moving to Toro Rosso the following year.

He was soon promoted to Red Bull Racing in 2014 and instantly proved his skill by winning three races that season and finishing third overall in the championship during the very start of an era of Mercedes dominance. There Ricciardo remained until the conclusion of the 2018 season, after which point he moved to Renault for two years, then McLaren for two years.

In 2023, however, it looked as if he’d be out of a ride — at least, until AlphaTauri (previously Toro Rosso, now Racing Bulls) signed him again as a replacement for Nyck de Vries.

Beginning in 2016, Max Verstappen joined Red Bull Racing. He and Ricciardo were teammates for two years before Ricciardo jetted off for new horizons — but they shared a track during Verstappen’s dominant era.

This past week, Ricciardo was one of several celebrity guests appearing at the Ray White Connect 2025 conference, which brings together real-estate professionals as well as various folks in the leadership space.

Asked about his relationship with his former teammate, Ricciardo responded, “Seeing Max go on to be, four-time World Champion? I lose count. He’s won that many now.

“But four-time World Champion, like, I’m proud. I’m like, ‘Okay, that was cool. That’s a team-mate I had, that was someone who I shared a lot of time and track with.’”

It’s a very generous response from a driver whose own career took several unexpected twists and turns — someone who is also trying to find meaning in this new phase of life.

“Well I haven’t been shaving my face,” the Australian said on stage during the conference. “The beard is my comfort right now.

“This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long, and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness.

“I’ve had a lot of time, I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly which was a bonus. I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver.

“I’ve come to appreciate the little things more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.

“I’ve always been driven and that sometimes leads you to being selfish, so I’m trying to learn to be a bit more selfless and become a better listener.”

He also took a moment to reflect on what it was like to miss out on achieving his former goals.

“I never thought I would have this career,” Ricciardo admitted. “I never thought I’d be here, y’know? That’s the truth.

“Yes, my dream was to be World Champion, and there were years along the way where I genuinely felt like it was gonna happen.

“I got close. That’s OK.

“If I were a World Champion sitting here today, would it change how I feel, or how I view myself, or anything like that? I don’t think so.

“Maybe my ego would be big. We don’t want that!

“I have no regrets.”

