What’s triggered the latest flashpoint between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner?

Just as peace appeared to have broken out at Red Bull after a turbulent start to the year, a fresh drama involving Jos Verstappen emerged on Friday.

In recent races, the turmoil within which Red Bull found itself appeared to have calmed down as Christian Horner’s position as team boss re-solidified and Max Verstappen began to close the door on a possible Mercedes switch.

Drama enveloped Red Bull on a daily basis through the first races of 2024, having been kicked off by the internal investigation carried out by Red Bull GmbH into the allegations regarding Christian Horner’s behaviour.

Without raking over the coals of that particular saga too much, Horner’s position remaining secure as he oversaw the team’s victorious start to 2024 resulted in Jos Verstappen – father of Max – calling for Horner to fall on his sword as he asserted Red Bull would “explode” with the Englishman remaining in charge.

The fallout from the investigation isn’t quite over just yet – the results of the appeal made by the suspended employee at the heart of the matter are yet to be revealed as the process has not yet been completed, while long-time Red Bull F1 car designer Adrian Newey referenced the dramas of early 2024 as playing a small part in his decision to take a break from F1.

The performance advantage of the team is nowhere near the levels of dominance witnessed in 2023 but, having won seven of the 10 races so far, the Milton Keynes-based team looks set for another title victory – with Horner fully secure in his position having got the full backing of both sets of Red Bull shareholders.

Curiously enough, it’s the weekend upon which Max Verstappen finally confirmed he intends to stay with Red Bull for next season that has seen the latest drama unfold.

Despite having a contract until 2028, Verstappen’s future with Red Bull has looked uncertain at times in recent months – a loose strand that has seen Mercedes’ Toto Wolff pluck at and pull in a bid to tempt Verstappen away from Red Bull. The Austrian has talked a good game too, making his admiration for Verstappen clear at every opportunity.

In tandem with that, it certainly hasn’t been a bad time for Mercedes to apparently start figuring out their car’s foibles and become more competitive – adding to the needle in Verstappen’s mind about what may come next. After all, dominant cycles must end and the question marks over 2026 and the future power unit regulations will weigh heavily on the reigning World Champion.

But all the cat-and-mouse games appeared to have been put to bed on Thursday, with Verstappen stating his intent to remain with Red Bull.

“I don’t think that’s how Formula 1 works, where then suddenly you can say, ‘well, bye, guys’,” he said, when asked about whether he’d leave if the Red Bull isn’t the quickest at the end of this season.

“It’s not how it works. I have a long contract with the team. I’m very happy where I’m at. And like I said before, we are focusing also already on next year with things that we can implement on the car. So I guess that should say enough of where I’m driving next year.”



Pushed to state for definite he will be with Red Bull, Verstappen replied: “You didn’t get that out of my answer before? OK – yes. But that’s what I said. I mean, we’re already also working on next year’s car, you know. Yeah, I think when you’re very focused on that, that means that you’re also driving for the team.”

Jos Verstappen’s Red Bull run called off… by himself

Assuming Verstappen has resisted the charms and allure of a sensational Mercedes switch and is resolute on this decision, which would be entirely in keeping with his character, this decision doesn’t appear to have gone down well with his father.

Having been absent from all bar one race since the season opener in Bahrain, Jos’ return to the paddock coincided with a decision from Red Bull GmbH to field the Dutch driver in their ‘Legends Parade’ by putting him behind the wheel of a Red Bull RB8.

Having been unaware of this decision up until the week of the race, Horner questioned, but didn’t block, this decision – in no doubt surprised the man who had so publicly called for his head would be rewarded with a highly-publicised run in a title-winning Red Bull F1 car.

But, with sources indicating to PlanetF1.com that Red Bull would however block the publishing of photos and videos of the run, although not the run itself, Verstappen senior opted to withdraw from the event – and he wasn’t best pleased about it.

A report from Dutch publication De Telegraaf’s Erik van Haren quoted Verstappen as saying: “In recent days, I have heard from several sides that Christian Horner has done everything to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed.

“Then I think, ‘Say it in my face’. This way, it doesn’t have to be for me, I find it very disappointing.”

Verstappen also branded Horner “childish” in an interview with Formule1.nl, saying, “How childish can you be?

“There was going to be filming, also with a drone, but Horner didn’t want me to be filmed.

“I’m completely finished with Horner. It’s like a playground here.

“I would have been allowed to drive in the end, but I backed out. I find this so childish of Horner, but I think it says something about him.”

Christian Horner: No Jos Verstappen veto made by me

On paper, it appears to be a straightforward little spat between two leading figures in Verstappen’s life – but it’s against a much bigger and deeper backdrop that this drama is unfolding.

During Friday morning, Verstappen senior also made sure to be spotted out in public conversing with leading Mercedes figures as photos were snapped of him in discussion with Mercedes’ driver development advisor Gwen Lagrue and chief communications officer Bradley Lord.

Jos Verstappen was pictured meeting Mercedes' Gwen Lagrue and Bradley Lord in Austria.

The story broke ahead of the team bosses’ press conference on Friday, at which Horner was due to appear – leading to the Englishman having to face questions almost immediately about the situation.

“Look, I’ve been made aware that… The Legends Parade is something that is organised by the circuit,” he said, when asked for his side of the story.

“There was no veto from my side or anything like that.”

Pointedly, Horner said: “And I’m sure the Legends will be in action later.”

Pushed on how his relationship with Jos and, by extension, with Max is, in light of the ongoing tension, he said: “Well, the relationship with Max has always been very good, very strong. And he’s a key part of our team. And he’s our driver. He’s the one that is important, obviously, to have a strong relationship with. I’ve never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past. And whatever Jos’s issues are, I’ve really got nothing to comment on.”

Horner was in no mood for messing around as the press conference continued, and delivered a cutting coup-de-grâce when asked for his thoughts on why Toto Wolff said he isn’t convinced the door isn’t fully shut on Verstappen for Mercedes just yet.

“I mean, that’s a question you’d have to ask Toto,” he said.

“I thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference yesterday. He’s always been absolutely consistent with that with the team. So, yeah, why Toto? I think it’s purely a tactic of distraction.

“Of course, if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”

Has Christian Horner made an error of judgement in Jos Verstappen spat?

Horner declined to address the topic of Verstappen senior in any detail beyond that, insisting his focus remains on the performance of the team and the on-track topics. It had been an assured display of political savvy, a witty and sharp demonstration of the confidence with which Horner usually handles the media – a very far cry from the ashen and diminished media outings he had early this season.

But has Horner made a critical error in how he’s chosen to respond to what should have been a very minor drama?

The opportunity to poke fun at Verstappen senior and Wolff’s expense in one fell swoop may have been too difficult to resist, and Horner’s confidence that Max will stay has clearly increased – but poking at Jos may irk Max.

While Max appears to be taking control of his own destiny in remaining committed to Red Bull, something that is believed to be at odds with the preference of Jos and manager Raymond Vermeulen, it might be unwise to test Verstappen’s loyalty to the team by making jokes at an immediate family member’s expense.

Max has always been very open in how close he and his father are, having worked so hard together to achieve the dream of making Max a world champion. Having achieved a level of dominance that could make Max the most successful driver in the history of the sport, that bond has only strengthened.

While Verstappen has confirmed he intends to stay with Red Bull, the Mercedes door has not yet been fully closed and locked. And won’t be, until the seat is filled. And, even then… a team will move heaven and earth if there’s a realistic chance of signing the Dutch driver.

Wolff himself said on Friday he doesn’t think Max, despite his comments, has “clearly said yes” and, when asked if he’s still hopeful of tempting Verstappen away, answered, “As I always say: We’ll keep our free seat free for as long as possible. First and foremost, we have to make our car faster. If the car goes fast, fast drivers will want to drive with us.

“I’ve said it a lot recently: Max is the best driver at the moment, and everyone who has the chance would like to have Max in their car. Ola (Kallenius, Mercedes CEO) sees it the same way.”

It’s for this reason that Horner must tread carefully. With Jos “completely finished” with the Red Bull team boss, there is no doubt he will be applying pressure on his son to leave and start afresh with the team with whom Jos has become increasingly friendly with.

Max may be resisting at this point, in order to stay in the car and team with whom he feels he currently has the best chance of a title. But, with Mercedes knocking on the door of race wins, a well-timed victory might just have Max teetering on his decision – particularly with the uncertainties of 2026 edging ever nearer.

If that pressure at home increases on Max to come down to a 50/50 coin flip, going with the team with whom your father hasn’t fallen out might just come out on top…

