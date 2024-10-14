What Mattia Binotto really thinks of Fred Vasseur’s impact at Ferrari

Ferrari may be on the up under Fred Vasseur’s leadership but former team principal Mattia Binotto does not believe the Frenchman has “revolutionised” the team, rather he’s built on what Binotto left behind.

Binotto, a Ferrari stalwart of 27 years, walked away from the Scuderia after the 2022 season in what was widely billed as a case of jump before being pushed.

Fred Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto as Ferrari team principal in 2023

Team principal in his last four seasons with the Italian stable, Binotto was heavily criticised in his final season as Ferrari went from championship contenders to finishing distant runner-up to Red Bull as they dropped the ball in an array of strategy mistakes, reliability issues and general blunders.

The Italian handed in his resignation and left the team at the end of the year, handing the reins to former Alfa Romeo team boss Vasseur.

Although Ferrari made a slow start under Vasseur’s leadership, not helped by Red Bull’s rampant form, the Scuderia was the only team aside from Red Bull to win a race in 2023 and by the end of the season they’d almost caught Mercedes in the battle to finish second in the Constructors’ Championship.

This season they’ve continued with the upward trajectory, winning three Grands Prix and could overhaul Red Bull for second in the standings.

But according to Binotto, today’s performance isn’t Vasseur’s success story alone.

Asked by Corriere dello Sport what he sees in ‘Vasseur’s Ferrari’,” Binotto replied: “I would rather say what I saw in Ferrari.

“Fred was able to continue the project in the name of continuity, he did not revolutionise a structured and functional organisation. He also made his own choices.

“If Ferrari wins I am happy because I know the team and I know how much effort was spent to bring it to a certain level.”

Binotto joined Ferrari in 1995 in the engine department and played a role in Michael Schumacher’s five-year run of World titles.

Climbing the ranks to head the engine department before being named chief technical officer and then team principal, the 54-year-old admits he still happy when Ferrari win races.

“Since I was a child I have supported Ferrari. At home I still have many photos and objects, the past cannot be erased,” he said. “Then there are professional choices, things must remain separate.

“Today I am still happy when I see the Reds win, I am happy above all for that team that I know thoroughly and to which I believe I have made a contribution.”

Binotto though is now in competition with Ferrari having been named Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer at Sauber with the Italian set to lead the team into the Audi era in 2026.

