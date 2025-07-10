The incredible news that Christian Horner has been sacked by Red Bull after two decades in the job has sent shockwaves through Formula 1.

Officially, Horner has been “released of his operational duties,” raising the glaring question: what comes next?

What will Christian Horner do after Red Bull?

Horner burst onto the scenes to head Red Bull’s Formula 1 effort in 2005 as a brash 31-year-old, the youngest team principal in pit lane by a considerable margin.

That built on a career that started out behind the wheel, before a moment of clarity at Estoril, following Juan Pablo Montoya, saw him refocus his efforts on team management.

He did so successfully with his own F3000 operation, so much so that he caught the eye of Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull’s patriarch, who offered him the opportunity to lead what was the Jaguar F1 team.

Under Horner’s watch, Red Bull achieved eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ crowns in a period of 15 years, amassing well over 100 race wins.

The last title success came last year with Max Verstappen, though cracks were beginning to appear in the immediate aftermath of the all-conquering F1 2023 campaign – a year that saw Red Bull sweep to 21 of 22 race wins.

There were murmurs of an internal power struggle, with Horner on one side and Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, Dr Helmut Marko and the Verstappens seemingly in the other camp.

For a time, things became personal before subsiding without ever entirely disappearing.

Now, midway through the F1 2025 campaign, Horner is out, with ex-Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies brought across from Racing Bulls.

Horner’s exit comes despite holding a contract until the end of 2030, a deal understood to have been quietly inked during the F1 2024 season.

While now free of his Red Bull responsibilities, it’s highly unlikely the 51-year-old will be free to enter the job market, with F1’s most experienced team principal almost certain to serve a period of gardening leave.

With detailed knowledge of both Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Powertrains, Horner will mentally possess an invaluable quantity of intellectual property.

Since that cannot be policed, it is standard practice for entities to sideline key players for a period to diminish the intrinsic value such information can offer.

However, even in a year’s time, Horner will present an enticing prospect given his track record.

One potential berth for him is Alpine.

Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer was unable to hold a position within Formula 1 for a 12-month period following his exit from the Enstone operation midway through 2023.

The Enstone-based operation has recently announced Steve Nielsen as its managing director, a replacement of sorts for Oliver Oakes who resigned as team principal in the days following the Miami Grand Prix.

While a veteran of the sport and the motorsport industry, Nielsen has no experience leading a team, nevermind transforming a flagging squad’s fortunes. Could Horner slot in alongside Nielsen and steady the ship?

Meanwhile, at Ferrari, Fred Vasseur is under intense pressure to retain his job as he approaches the end of his current contract.

Horner was linked with a move to Maranello, with the Scuderia having made an approach only to be rebuffed by a man who, at the time, insisted he was fully committed to Red Bull.

But with the company no longer committed to him, what does he do next?

After two decades galivanting across the planet, a chance to slow down for a period may well come with the realisation that he doesn’t need to chase racing cars any longer.

Conversely, at just 51, he’s plenty still to offer, and the opportunity to lead a storied organisation like Ferrari is likely an attractive one – it is the most legendary name in all of motorsport, not just Formula 1.

It’s a significant job with challenges unique to the role, but based on his track record, one would suggest Horner is perfectly equipped to tackle it.

But a family man, with children, perhaps uprooting them to Italy, or commuting back and forth, is a step too far – as it was for Adrian Newey.

Perhaps that puts a move to Alpine to the fore.

Renault’s factory team shares much in common with Jaguar, out whose ashes Horner raised Red Bull.

He undoubtedly has the skills and expertise to transform the team, but it assumes a desire to add to its management ranks in the wake of the Nielsen appointment.

In truth, Horner himself is likely still processing the events that have caught the F1 paddock by surprise, nevermind turning his attentions to what comes next.

Only last month, in an exclusive interview with us, he pledged his heart and soul to the team that has now turned its back on him.

It’s a seismic change, the likes of which haven’t been seen in F1 for many, many years.