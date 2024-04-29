What next for Pierre Gasly? His main F1 2025 request may concern Alpine

Out of contract with Alpine at the end of this season, Pierre Gasly has told the French team he just wants a “competitive car”, nothing more, nothing less.

Swapping the Red Bull family for Alpine last season, Gasly had a solid if not spectacular season with his new team but it was one that promised better results were ahead.

On that, Alpine have yet to deliver.

Overweight and sluggish in the early rounds, even the introduction of a lighter chassis in China failed to produce the points-scoring result that the team wanted.

So much so that Gasly is being linked to rival teams, Williams said to be heading the list.

He, though, has just one requirement as he contemplates his future.

“The most important thing for me at the moment is that I’m in a competitive car,” the 2020 Italian GP winner said as per motorsport-magazin. “And I want this competitive car with Alpine, because that’s what I signed for two years ago.

“I joined the team when it was in fourth place with the clear goal of getting closer to the top three. That was clearly the trigger and motivation for me.

“I still believe that, unfortunately there is something wrong with the car at the moment went wrong, which explains why we find ourselves at the bottom of the pack in this situation. But in terms of infrastructure and technology, I know they have the resources to be at the forefront again,” Gasly continued.

Gasly, only the second driver after Sebastian Vettel to win a Grand Prix with Red Bull’s junior team, is into the second season of an entertaining battle with his old friend and foe Esteban Ocon.

So far neither driver has scored a point given Alpine’s 2024 woes but Gasly is adamant it is not about beating his team-mate, it’s about pushing Alpine forward.

“It’s the same as always. You can of course look at the last race, but I’ve been in Formula 1 for seven years and the job is always the same,” he said.

“I come to every race with the same attitude, mentality and approach. And that doesn’t change.

“It doesn’t matter if we have the slowest car at the moment. I still have to do my best for the team and push the team as far as possible. And that’s exactly what I’m doing with the guys. I have faith in them.”

