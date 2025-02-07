What Toto Wolff told Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari move takes effect

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff told Lewis Hamilton the photo of him outside Enzo Ferrari’s house was “iconic”, and believes that, now his move to the Scuderia has happened, the switch was “right for both of us.”

Mercedes opted for youth in promoting junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli to a race seat for the 2025 season, with Hamilton now having taken in his first tests as a Ferrari driver.

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari move was ‘right for both of us’

It was announced ahead of the 2024 season that Hamilton would be moving to Ferrari, with Wolff choosing highly-rated teenager Antonelli to partner George Russell in 2025.

The first photo from Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari went viral, with the seven-time World Champion stood outside team founder Enzo Ferrari’s house at their Maranello base.

Wolff said he has since spoken to his now-former driver and told him that picture has become “iconic”.

In tandem, he added Mercedes’ line-up change was a “refresh” for both driver and team.

“I think it was right for both of us,” Wolff told Sky Sports of Hamilton’s move.

“I think when you see Lewis in his first appearances at Ferrari, this picture in front of Enzo Ferrari’s house, it’s iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I’ve told him.

“And at the same time, us embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver [Antonelli] – in addition to George, because he’s not mentioned enough.

“We have a senior, accomplished driver that has won races, and this new kid coming up, and at the same time, Lewis doing something on his own, something new.

“I think it was a refresh for both of us.”

Mercedes will unveil the livery of their new challenger, the W16, at the all-team F1 75 launch at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 18 February, before the Silver Arrows conduct their own separate car launch on Monday 24 February.

As for Hamilton and Ferrari, they will hold a separate launch of their 2025 car, the SF-25, on Wednesday 19 February.

Pre-season testing will get underway in Bahrain shortly afterwards, with three days of running for all 10 teams from 26-28 February at Sakhir.

