Heading into the Monaco Grand Prix, the FIA have updated how many engine components each driver has used. Who is closest to a grid penalty?

Monte Carlo marks the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship and, despite the rules dictating that each driver will be permitted just three power units (and hybrid ancillaries such as MGU-H, MGU-K, etc.) over the course of the season, several drivers are on the verge of taking grid penalties or, in some very unfortunate circumstances, already have!

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso took his fourth ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), Turbocharger, MGU-H, and MGU-K in Spain, resulting in him starting from the very back of the grid. Having already exceeded his allowance, he’ll thus take further penalties on every occasion he requires a new one of these components for the remainder of the season.

Behind Alonso, it’s the two Red Bull Powertrains (but really Honda) powered AlphaTauris, with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda both already on their third ICE and ancillaries of the season.

Of the two main championship protagonists, it’s advantage Max Verstappen – the Dutch driver is still on the first of each component and his first Honda power unit.

Charles Leclerc has already taken his second Ferrari ICE, MGU-H, turbo, and MGU-K and, following his Spain retirement, will likely be fitted with his third MGU-H and turbo for the Azerbaijan GP – the Monegasque reverts to his first of each for Monaco.

Here’s the updated list of power unit component usage, as supplied by the FIA ahead of the Monaco GP.