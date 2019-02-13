While all that was going on...

While Mercedes launched their 2019 car and fans waited for Red Bull to do the same, Toro Rosso put in their first laps in the STR14 on Wednesday morning.

Daniil Kvyat, back on the grid after a year on the sidelines with Ferrari, had the honour of putting in the first laps in the Honda-powered car.

He took to the Misano circuit in Italy to shakedown the STR14.

.@kvyatofficial putting in his first laps behind the STR14 👊 pic.twitter.com/Jvjb2fztJo — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 13, 2019

Under Formula 1 regulations, teams are permitted 100km of free running during a day of promotional filming.

Kvyat and his new team-mate Alexander Albon will next head to Spain for the start of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 18.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.