While the 2024 Formula 1 title fight has given everyone plenty to talk about this year, a different battle has been raging behind the scenes.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen has had much to say about the British press and what he’s felt is an ample amount of bias against him. Now, father Jos Verstappen has weighed in, positing that his son’s dominant Brazilian Grand Prix win should be more than enough to silence the critics.

Jos Verstappen takes fresh dig at ‘whining’ British press

Max Verstappen has proudly led the 2024 Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship since the first race of the season — but after several seasons of dominance, both fans and pundits were ready to see something new from the title fight.

When McLaren’s Lando Norris took a shock victory in Miami, it was just the breath of fresh air that the series needed.

The battle between Norris and Verstappen has grown fiercer as the season has progressed, and that fierce battle has also begun to play out in the media. It has resulted in Verstappen taking aim at the British press, which he perceives to be biased against him and in favor of a British driver from a British team.

After his dominant Brazilian Grand Prix win by over 19 seconds, Verstappen looked at the journalists assembled at the post-race press conference and asked, “I have a quick question here.

“I mean, I appreciate all of you being here,” he said, referring to the multitude of Brazilian journalists asking questions for local publications, “but I don’t see any British press.

“Did they have to run to the airport — or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

Jos Verstappen was on-site at Interlagos, seeing his son’s impressive victory firsthand — and he had much to say about it after the fact.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf spoke with the elder Verstappen, who felt this was the ideal performance to silence the critics.

“This is Max’s perfect answer to a lot of whining, and certainly in the direction of the English,” Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

“Commentators, journalists and former drivers. They will keep their big mouths shut for a while now. Max has shown that he is the very best.

“Those people who then shout that he should change his driving style? His driving style is perfect!

“Also a first lap in the rain, where he gained six places. He is always perfect in these conditions.”

While a father can certainly be expected to be proud of his son, Verstappen’s drive was undeniably impressive, with commentators referring to it as a “generational drive” and perhaps a career-defining moment for the Dutch driver.

