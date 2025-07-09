Red Bull, shockingly, has a new team principal after Christian Horner was sacked on Wednesday morning, the Briton making way for Laurent Mekies.

But who is Laurent Mekies?

Red Bull announces Laurent Mekies as Red Bull Racing team principal

After 20 years, eight Drivers’ Championship titles and six Constructors’ crowns, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has been ‘released’ from his duties.

Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

In his stead on the pit wall, will now sit Laurent Mekies.

Who is Laurent Mekies, Red Bull’s new principal?

French engineer Mekies, 48, entered the world of motor racing in Formula Three with Asiatech before stepping up to Formula 1 with Arrows.

He switched to Minardi after a year where he worked as the race engineer for the likes of Mark Webber, before Minardi was sold to Red Bull as its F1 junior team.

But while Mekies was promoted to chief engineer, he left the team in 2014 to join motor racing governing’s body’s as safety director before, taking on the role of F1 deputy race director in 2018.

But after years away from the grid, he was back in 2018, signing as Ferrari’s sporing director.

Climbing the ranks to deputy team principal and racing director, Mekies was tipped to replace Mattia Binotto only to be overlooked for Alfa Romeo team boss Fred Vasseur.

What has he done in F1 so far?

That saw Mekies walk away from Ferrari, the Scuderia announcing on 27 July 2023 that the Frenchman would leave his role with Diego Ioverno taking up the mantle as his stead in a part-time role.

After a period of gardening leave, Mekies started his tenure as the team principal of Racing Bulls at the start of the 2024 season, picking up the position following Franz Tost’s retirement at the conclusion of F1 2023.

The team scored 46 points in Mekies’ first season, which included several notable organisational changes including closer ties to Red Bull.

So far this season, Racing Bulls has 36 points.

Why is he replacing Christian Horner?

That’s seven more than the second Red Bull F1 car has scored in the 12 races held so far this year.

As such, Red Bull announced that as of July 9th 2025, Mekies takes up the reins as CEO of Red Bull Racing.

But it was a long-running saga to get there, more than just Red Bull’s fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship or Max Verstappen’s P3 in the Drivers’.

Why have Red Bull fired Christian Horner now?

The official Red Bull statement said nothing about the reason, and according to PlanetF1.com sources, neither was Horner informed as to why he was ‘relieved’ of his duties.

But it has been a tumultuous 18 months for the Briton who was accused of inappropriate behaviour from a staff member. While he was cleared of wrongdoing by Red Bull GmbH, he didn’t escape the stain as rival team bosses weighed in.

As the allegations continued in the background, Horner led Red Bull to a fourth successive Drivers’ Championship but the team failed to win the Constructors’, slipping to third amidst claims it’d dropped the ball with the RB20.

The ball, Adrian Newey, and also Jonathan Wheatley.

Losing key personal to rival teams, Red Bull finished the season third in the standings, behind McLaren and Ferrari. This season, it’s slumped to fourth amid claims the RB22 is a one-man car, designed solely – and only – to suit Max Verstappen.

But even he is struggling, sitting in third place and – barring the math – outside of the championship. It’s led to reports he’ll swap Red Bull for Mercedes, unless, and this is unconfirmed, Horner’s reins on the teams were loosened.

Who will take over from him at Racing Bulls?

They have been, so much so they aren’t there at all.

The Briton has been released from his contract, which was until 2030, with Racing Bulls’ Laurent Mekies taking over – Mekies backfilled as team principal in Faenza by Alan Permane.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter,” the Frenchman said. “It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

Read next: What Christian Horner told Martin Brundle about shock Red Bull sacking