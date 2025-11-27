Is Adrian Newey a Christian Horner stop-gap at Aston Martin?

Adrian Newey’s appointment as Team Principal at Aston Martin is the latest development in a story that has possibly not yet reached its final chapter.

Newey will take on the job that is currently filled by Andy Cowell, who will, in turn, become Chief Strategy Officer for the Silverstone-based squad.

Is Adrian Newey the team boss Aston Martin needs?

It had been expected for some time that Cowell would move on from the team principal position; PlanetF1.com reported as much last week.

Cowell is a highly credentialled F1 figure who worked wonders with Mercedes as he headed its engine programme.

After some time away from the sport, he returned in green in mid-2024 and replaced Mike Krack (now Chief Trackside Officer, reporting into the Team Principal) as the Silverstone squad’s public leader from the start of F1 2025.

He joined the team before Newey did, but after it was announced the design guru had inked his own deal.

Newey, it must be remembered, is not simply another member of staff at Aston Martin; he is a part-owner. He has a vested interest that goes above pride in one’s professional performance.

That creates a curious dynamic where the individual who runs the day-to-day operation, the Team Principal, doesn’t necessarily hold the power one would expect.

It’s been suggested to PlanetF1.com that, as an engine man, Cowell had his view of how things needed to be done, and that it differed from Newey’s.

Whether there’s any truth to claims that Cowell and Newey didn’t see eye to eye on one too many occasions is somewhat beside the point – the specific motives behind the move matter little beyond the simple fact that Aston Martin believes Cowell is better served in a strategic role.

Here it is important to clarify, this is not a race strategy role, but a position where he’ll take a broader view of the race team as a business and look towards its future.

Whether that’s a role that he’d have chosen for himself is also a different matter, but the fact is his position has changed and the title he once had now belongs to Adrian Newey.

That in itself is a fascinating development, one that raises far more questions than the announcement answers, chief among them being whether this is a permanent solution or a temporary measure.

Newey already has much on his plate. He’s Managing Technical Partner and oversees the development of next year’s car, a project that is close to reaching a critical milestone – the build of the AMR26.

Quickly thereafter comes testing, the season, and the inevitable development race Aston Martin will be keen to win.

Can Newey juggle that task, at the start of a new regulatory era, with the responsibilities of being a team principal?

Newey is clearly capable of senior leadership, but is he the public face of a team? Can you imagine him sitting in a team bosses press conference, facing a barrage of inane questions, and not at his drawing board finding innovative ways to make his car faster?

Without knowing the future, it seems inconceivable; hence the belief that this is a stop-gap solution; a means to an alternate ending, another chapter in that ongoing Aston Martin story; a decision made to solve a problem or to lay the foundation for something to come.

And that may well be Christian Horner.

The former Red Bull man is currently sidelined, exiled of sorts from the F1 paddock as he serves his gardening leave after his axing from the Milton Keynes operation.

As part of his exit, Horner negotiated an early release in exchange for a payout of around $100 million. It could have been more, but he gave a little in exchange for the opportunity to return to F1 more quickly.

Could Newey be holding office until such time that his old friend might join?

While it has been rumoured for some time that there is some bad blood between the pair, that appears to have been greatly exaggerated. The two are rather more friendly that many would have you believe; there is no rift, and the two men’s friendship is said to be fully repaired.

It’s been suggested that, for any prospective new employer to be attractive to Horner, it would need to offer equity. Lawrence Stroll has shown that he’s willing to do exactly that, having done so in his bid to attract Newey in the first instance.

That in turn offers the potential to be something more senior than merely the team principal, a job Horner did at Red Bull for two decades.

Would he be happy simply to return to the F1 paddock in the same role as he previously held, or would he want a stake in the squad and a more senior position to boot?

There is a glaring hole in the organisation in the wake of Cowell’s move into Chief Strategy Officer role, with the Chief Executive position now conspicuously vacant.

Could it be that Newey stepping in as Team Principal, while the CEO role goes unfilled, is a means of holding the door open for Horner to walk through once his gardening leave ends next year?

That’s a story only time will tell.

Before then, it will be curious to see whether Cowell elects to remain in his new role for the long term, or if he elects to quietly slide away from the team once the spotlight has moved on, having been moved aside in somewhat ignominious fashion by the real power player within the organisation.

