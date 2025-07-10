Cadillac F1 team boss Graeme Lowdon has ruled out Daniel Ricciardo as being part of the team’s prospective driver lineup heading into the F1 2026 season.

Per Lowdon, Ricciardo would be the “wrong choice,” which seems to align with statements the Australian driver has himself made.

Cadillac F1 rules out Daniel Ricciardo in 2026 hopes

As the F1 2026 season gets ever closer, one question seems to linger: Who will drive for Cadillac F1?

The incoming American team has hosted launch parties, signed sponsors, and outlined its initial plans for entering the sport, all with an eye to building brand recognition and engaging prospective fans. But the team has taken its time signing talent.

The current logic seems to imply that the team intends to sign an F1 veteran; a driver with prior Formula 1 experience would be critical in helping the team better integrate into the sport.

Several drivers have had their names loosely tied to Cadillac: Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, Zhou Guanyu, and Daniel Ricciardo. But in a recent interview with Jake Humphrey of the High Performance Podcast, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon ruled out the very final driver on that list.

When he was asked specifically about Ricciardo, Lowdon replied, “Yeah, actually, I think he’s publicly said that he’s not interested in Formula 1.”

That’s true; back in December of 2024, a clip on social media emerged of a fan asking Ricciardo about his chances with Cadillac, to which the driver replied, “Nah, I’m done.” Further, in a recent conversation with Formula 1, Ricciardo spoke of his “retirement” from active competition, offering no indication that he intended to return to the sport.

Humphrey asked Lowdon if the team principal nevertheless thought it might be a good idea to try changing Ricciardo’s mind, but Lowdon disagreed.

“If I need to convince someone, then it’s the wrong person,” he explained.

“You never need to convince a Formula 1 driver to jump in the car. I’ve got no problem; everyone can make their own mind up.”

It seems we may have seen the last of Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1.

But where does Cadillac F1 stand regarding its driver lineup? Lowdon confirmed on the High Performance Podcast that the current “shortlist” for Cadillac includes somewhere from six to 10 drivers.

Several of the names on that list are clear. Finnish racer Valtteri Bottas has publicly stated that he’s looking for a path back into Formula 1 after his negotiations for a seat heading into 2025 came up short. Bottas rejoined Mercedes as a development driver and has since made references to potential negotiations with Cadillac that included posting a video on social media that featured him stroking the seat of a Cadillac road car and saying, “That’s a nice seat.”

Another notable name in the ring is that of Sergio Perez. After suffering a significant downturn in performance in 2024, Red Bull Racing opted to cut ties with the Mexican racer during the off-season, which has left Perez without a ride.

However, his North American roots, his experience, and his personal sponsorships have meant he’s regularly linked with Cadillac.

The start of the F1 2026 season is coming up quickly, with pre-season testing starting as early as January. Driver line-up decisions will need to be made well in advance, and Cadillac remains one of the biggest question marks in finalizing the grid.

