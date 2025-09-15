Veteran Sky F1 commentator David Croft will be absent from this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

His now regular-understudy Harry Benjamin will fill Croft’s role as blow-by-blow caller in Baku.

Why isn’t David Croft commentating in Azerbaijan?

An expanded 24-event Formula 1 calendar in recent years has seen most opt to skip at least one event.

Croft is among that number, sitting out a handful of events since the start of F1 2024.

He was last absent at the Austrian Grand Prix in June, having also sat out the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Croft’s absence in Azerbaijan means his F1 2025 schedule mirrors last year’s when he missed the same trio of races.

“I’m not getting any younger,” said Croft, now 55, of the decision to skip three races in 2024.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world.”

Stepping into his place is Harry Benjamin, who has been leading the BBC’s Radio 5 Live coverage of F1 since 2022.

Prior to landing a role in F1, Benjamin worked among its categories, including Porsche Supercup, Formula 3, and Formula 3.

He’s also worked as a voiceover artist following a time in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts where he trained as an actor.

Benjamin’s first foray into Sky F1 commentary came during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix, working as part of the broadcaster’s ‘F1 Kids’ initiative, which saw Sky F1 televise a special children’s broadcast of the race as an alternative to the main commentary provided by David Croft and Martin Brundle.

He stepped into the lead commentary role for the first time at last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen claimed a narrow victory over Lando Norris.

Following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Croft is slated to return in time for Singapore a week later. He’ll then remain in place through the balance of six races that follow beyond for the balance of the F1 2025 season.

