Sky Sports has made a change to this weekend’s line-up for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, bringing in Harry Benjamin to replace David Croft who is on honeymoon in France.

‘Crofty’, as he’s called by his fellow pundits in the commentary booth, tied the knot with Laura Bradley last Friday after the couple got engaged last Christmas.

Harry Benjamin will fill in for David Croft in the Sky booth in Baku

The couple travelled to France for the occasion where Croft posted a few photographs of the joyous day on Instagram, writing a beautiful message to his new bride.

“What a weekend!! What a wedding!! What a woman!! This lady rocks my world, wherever in the world we happen to be. Utterly beautiful, kind, and loving. My best friend, my soulmate, my Mrs Croft,” he said.

According to reports several of his Sky colleagues joined the celebration, including 1996 World Champion Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok and Natalie Pinkham.

Croft started working as an F1 commentator in 2006, taking up the role at BBC Radio 5 Live when he replaced Maurice Hamilton at BBC Radio 5 Live.

He has led the Sky Sports commentary team since the broadcaster acquired the rights from the BBC in 2012, and has been a permanent fixture on the commentary team for the last 12 years.

Never once missing a race during his decade with Sky, he did skip one with the BBC back in 2007 when the birth of his son James clashed with the European Grand Prix.

Croft confirmed in February that he would sit out three of this year’s races; Imola, Austrian and Azerbaijan.

Explaining his decision to The Independent, he said: “It’s more about keeping fresh for the whole season. I’m not getting any younger.

“I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world. I’m getting married this year as well, so I’ve got a wedding to organise!

“But I also want to sit and watch a race at home. I want to enjoy it. Maybe I can learn something by not commentating on a race. I can spot a few things when I’m watching – I want to see what the viewer sees.”

Benjamin replaced him for Imola and the Red Bull Ring, the Briton having previously led the Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast in 2023.

