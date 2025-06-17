Don’t expect an announcement of a new Mercedes contract in the wake of George Russell’s Canadian GP win, as Toto Wolff says an extension is not dependent on his results.

After all, Mercedes already know that the four-time Grand Prix winner can get the job done.

George Russell is out of contract at the end of this year

Russell, who entered F1 with the Mercedes-powered Williams team before moving onto Mercedes, is out of contract with the team at the end of this season.

But while there was talk in pre-season about a new contract being little more than a formality, the two parties have yet to announce a new deal, which has led to speculation Mercedes could be waiting to see what happens with Max Verstappen.

Although the Dutchman still has three years to run on his Red Bull contract, F1’s rumour mill continues to link him to Mercedes amidst reports of a performance-based exit clause.

But if there is a decision for Wolff to make, Russell is making it difficult for his team principal.

The Briton sits fourth in the Drivers’ standings having clinched five top-three results, including a victory from pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.

That brought his overall tally to four Grand Prix wins, but his latest success will not be what pushes a new contract over the line.

“He’s been so long with us, and he’s growing,” Wolff told the media in Montreal. “The steps he’s made from the young driver in Williams to coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis and since Lewis left being clearly the senior driver in the team.

“It comes natural, it’s not here’s some politics. He’s just taken the place that he merits and deserves. The ambience in the team is great.

“We must wait on some kind of timeline when we want to settle these things with triple headers getting out of the way and one race after the other now in June and July. But we’re going to get there.

“We’re going to get there. He’s been a Mercedes junior in the same way that Kimi was since he was 16.

“So, it isn’t dependent on whether he wins a race, whether he performs, because we know he can.”

Wolff’s hint that a new deal won’t be on the table before the summer break isn’t a concern for Russell, who believes it is only a matter of time before he re-signs.

“It doesn’t hurt at all,” he said of his Canadian GP win boosting his chances, “but as I’ve said many times, I’m not concerned at all about next year.

“I know I’m going to be on the grid next year.

“I feel that I’m driving better than ever. I still feel I’ve got more in the tank. I feel ready to fight for a world championship. Results like today, results like Bahrain this year when we got half a chance of a good result, we’re there to take them.

“I’m pretty relaxed. Just enjoying the moment, enjoying my racing, and just taking it week by week.”

Such is his confidence in getting a new Mercedes contract across the line, the Briton revealed he isn’t even engaging in talks with rival teams.

“I’m not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest, I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes,” he said. “That’s always been clear.

“I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1. There haven’t been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max.

“Because, like I said numerous times, why wouldn’t teams be interested in Max? If every driver had no contracts for next year, Max would be number one for every single team. And that’s understandable.”

