Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said keeping use of the Ferrari wind tunnel for now is a “win-win situation” for the team, despite their link-up with Toyota.

Haas confirmed a technical partnership with Toyota through their Gazoo Racing division last year, but Komatsu reiterated the benefits of that collaboration are unlikely to be felt until at least 2026.

Toyota has its own wind tunnel and simulator in Cologne, but with Haas using customer parts from Ferrari, the team has had use of the Scuderia’s simulator and wind tunnel since they arrived on the grid in 2016, along with a chassis being built by fellow Italian manufacturer, Dallara.

Reports had circulated last year that the joint Andretti-Cadillac bid had ‘exclusive’ use of Toyota’s wind tunnel in Germany, with Komatsu confirming the now-sole Cadillac bid will be using Toyota’s facilities as they gear up to join the grid in the 2026 season.

With Haas set to use Ferrari power units and gearboxes until at least the 2028 season, and with new driver Esteban Ocon having been reported by Dutch media to have used the facilities at Maranello earlier this week, Komatsu stated they will keep with their current arrangements for the coming years.

When asked about using Ferrari’s wind tunnel moving forward, Komatsu confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com: “For the foreseeable future, no plans to move out of the Maranello wind tunnel.

“Because, to me, again, it’s a win-win situation, because us and Ferrari, of course, are fighting in the same championship.

“So whatever the specific issue you have on your wind tunnel specification hardware which is, let’s say, related to specifics of the regulation, like ground effects, for instance, in this generation. Ferrari is doing the research, they are addressing it, so we take the benefit without us doing the research.

“So I don’t see any point in us moving out of the Maranello wind tunnel to go to the Toyota wind tunnel, which currently doesn’t have other [F1 teams].

“Okay, Andretti [Cadillac] is using it, but they’re not competing in F1 yet. So no, for the foreseeable future, I don’t see any point moving out of Maranello’s wind tunnel.”

