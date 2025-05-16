Sky F1 commentator David Croft will be absent from this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Croft has served as lead commentator since Sky Sports secured the Formula 1 broadcast rights in the UK and Ireland ahead of the 2012 season, forming a partnership in the commentary box with former F1 racer Martin Brundle.

Why is David Croft missing the Imola GP for Sky F1?

With the F1 calendar expanding to a record 24 races in 2024, Croft missed a select number of races for the first time as a Sky F1 commentator, sitting out the Emilia Romagna, Austrian and Azerbaijan grands prix as Harry Benjamin took his place.

Croft confirmed in March that he will miss the same three races again in F1 2025, with Benjamin set for his first Sky F1 appearance of the season at Imola this weekend.

Croft’s absence comes in the same week his long-term commentary partner Brundle received his OBE award for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

Martin Brundle: The face of F1 broadcasting

An OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) is the fourth most prestigious award available to a man under the British Honours’ system behind a Companion of Honour, which is limited to just 65 people, a knighthood and a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

Brundle received his OBE from Prince William, the eldest son of reigning monarch King Charles III, in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter after the ceremony, Brundle said: “I received this very special award in a spectacularly beautiful setting from HRH Prince of Wales today on behalf of my family and friends, everyone who created and operated any racing car I drove, and everybody who has been part of creating and transmitting any Formula One broadcast I’ve been fortunate to be part of.

“Sincere thanks to all of you who have shared the journey with me so far.”

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula 1 president and chief executive, was among those to pay tribute to Brundle.

In a statement, he said: “Huge congratulations to Martin Brundle on receiving his OBE for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

“He has been a tireless supporter of motorsport and constant presence and brilliant voice to all our fans over many years.”

