Max Verstappen said he did not consider leaving Red Bull to join Mercedes as the idea of running away during a tough period “doesn’t sit well with me.”

Earlier in the season, there was plenty of talk that Verstappen may be considering a move to Mercedes given the internal issues in Milton Keynes and the team’s drop in performance but another world title later, he has explained why he never seriously considered that.

You would only have to relisten to some of Toto Wolff’s press conferences earlier in the year to know Mercedes were actively courting Verstappen but from the Dutchman’s side at least, there was always more hesitancy.

Months later and with Kimi Antonelli confirmed to be replacing Lewis Hamitlon next season, Verstappen suggested it would not have sat right to leave the team that has given him everything during its poor run.

“It is always important that you keep your options open,” he told ​​PA.

“But it was very clear that it was not on the cards. I was winning here. And when you are having trouble, to immediately run away, doesn’t sit well with me. It is not fair on anyone. I am loyal to this team for what they have done for me. And that goes both ways.”

There is always much talk about Verstappen’s future, which might be early retirement or moving to another team, but for the driver himself, being happy is all that matters.

“It is not like I need to try to win the world championship somewhere else,” the 27-year-old said.

“That is not a desire from my side. I am just happy where I am at. And it would also be very beautiful if you just could stay with one team and race there forever. I would like to believe (that could be with Red Bull). That is the target.

“Am I bothered about a legacy? No. I don’t value my success because of what other people say. If I am happy, that is all that matters.

“In sport, you also need a bit of luck to be in the right team for a long time. It doesn’t mean that the guy with the most titles is actually the best.”

