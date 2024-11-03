The FIA has revealed why Mercedes were fined in their verdict for a procedural breach of an FIA Technical Directive at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The governing body handed Mercedes a €5,000 fine each for both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s cars after the team released pressure from the tyres of both cars, when wheels were already attached to them.

FIA reveal reason for Mercedes fines in Brazilian GP tyre pressure verdict

Having been summoned to the stewards, Mercedes were fined €5000 for each car for contravening Article 30.5 a) of the Sporting Regulations, relating to TD003.

The cars were back on the grid after an aborted start on Sunday, following Lance Stroll’s trip into the gravel at Descida do Lago that meant he would not start the race.

Mechanics were allowed back onto the grid for a brief period to keep their cars prepared for racing, but the FIA accepted that given the time constraints involved it was “extremely difficult if not impossible” for all involved to follow the procedures set out.

The FIA revealed Mercedes’ tyre pressures on Hamilton and Russell’s cars were within the required limits as per the regulations, but the fact the wheels were already attached to the car breached the rules – and a fine was their choice of punishment on this occasion, but it should not act as precedent for anything else of this nature in future.

“After the race start was aborted the 10 minute notice was immediately given for the new start,” the FIA wrote in its verdict.

“Given the layout of the circuit and the access point to the grid from the pit lane the time period for the team to get to the grid was extended.

“The gate to access the grid was not immediately opened. The FIA accepted that given this short notice it was extremely difficult if not impossible for the teams to follow the procedure prescribed in the technical directive.

“The FIA Technical Delegate stipulated that the tyre pressures while having been adjusted by the team was within the allowed parameters.

“Given the unusual circumstances surrounding the compressed time table, aborted start, the grid access logistics and given the stipulation from the Technical Delegate that the tyre pressures were within the correct parameters, the Stewards determine that a fine for a breach of procedure is appropriate in this case.

“Normally a breach of this nature, within a competitive session would carry a sporting penalty but it is not appropriate in this case.

“However, this decision should not be considered as a precedent for any similar breach in the future as the circumstances are considered unique.”

