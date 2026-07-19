Where’s Ted?

Ted Kravitz is absent from Sky Sports’ coverage of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix after joking he’d need time to recover from a darts showdown with Luke Littler.

Ted Kravitz misses Belgian Grand Prix as Sky Sports confirms planned absence

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Kravitz was absent from the Spa-Francorchamps pit lane as the Formula 1 drivers put in the laps in preparation for Sunday’s 44-lap Belgian Grand Prix.

Instead, Sky told its viewers they could “join Simon Lazenby, Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, David Croft and Craig Slater at Spa-Francorchamps”.

It begged the question, where’s Ted?

The 52-year-old has taken the weekend off, having joked at Silverstone that he would need the time to practice his darts having been schooled by Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler.

Speaking at the British Grand Prix, Kravitz said: “It’s the Belgian Grand Prix on the 17th, 18th and 19th of July… I am not doing that.”

Instead, the pit lane reporter, who was set to attended ‘A Night at the Darts’ with some of his fellow Sky presenters, joked, “I think I am still going to be out training how to play darts with Luke Littler.”

🏎️🎯 F1 personalities David Croft, Ted Kravitz and Natalie Pinkham are joining the professionals for a Night at the Darts at Silverstone!@CroftyF1 @NataliePinkham @SilverstoneUK @reddragondarts @Winmau pic.twitter.com/6EjNExQHNC — DartsWorld (@Darts_World) July 5, 2026

It is not unusual for pundits to miss select races over a season.

With the F1 calendar swelling to a record 24 races over recent years, although possibly reduced to 22 this season following the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian grands prix, Sky F1 has operated a rotation system for its on-air talent, with pundits and presenters missing a select number of rounds.

David Croft, Sky F1’s lead commentator, sat out the Barcelona Grand Prix, with Harry Benjamin, the regular F1 commentator on BBC Radio 5 Live, stepping into the commentary box.

Meanwhile, Croft’s co-commentator, Martin Brundle, revealed he would only attend 15 of a possible 22 races.

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Brundle took to social media in April to clarify his position, responding to a report that he would “no longer cover every Grand Prix weekend” in a “major broadcasting change”.

Responding to a worried fan, he wrote on X: “Utter clickbait nonsense Margaret, don’t be concerned.

“I’ve done 16 races per year for a good while now and continue to do so.

“In fact, with the cancellations, I am at 15 of the remaining 19 races this season, subject to world events of course, as always.”

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