The odds of a Valtteri Bottas return to the F1 grid following a year on the sidelines look to be increasing.

Mercedes’ reserve driver has found himself increasingly linked to several potential vacancies, and it’s easy to understand why.

Valtteri Bottas adds much-needed experience to developing teams

A 10-time grand prix winner, Bottas formed half of the all-conquering Mercedes outfit that dominated F1 from 2017 until 2020.

He often proved a match over a single lap for his more illustrious team-mate, Lewis Hamilton, during that period, while demonstrating himself as a loyal and trustworthy lieutenant.

However, once Mercedes protégé George Russell was ready, Bottas was not offered a new contract with the Brackley squad.

In reality, that development is more a reflection of the team’s philosophy of nurturing its own talent and future than a commentary on Bottas.

A move to Sauber followed, which makes for difficult reading. The team was on a gradual slide throughout his time there, while management and ownership changes meant a shift in priorities.

It’s important to note that, while the results weren’t there, Bottas did not forget how to drive, or wake up one morning slower than he was; the car and environment didn’t allow the Finn (or Australian, depending who you ask) to showcase his true abilities.

It also resulted in him ousted as Audi elected to bring in veteran German pilot Nico Hulkenberg alongside Gabriel Bortoleto, a promising youngster. The pairing is a sensible mix of youth and experience, though one wonders what the Emmerich-born Hulkenberg brings to the table above Bottas.

In many ways, it looks a case of change of change’s sake, and a way to make a clear distinction between the ‘old’ Sauber and the new.

Returning to Mercedes in a reserve driver role showed the esteem in which Bottas was held; while it made a clear decision to back its own development programme (as it should) for 2022, it understands the value the 35-year-old can deliver.

He’s spent the year mentoring Kimi Antonelli and been on standby for a number of teams – Mercedes, Williams, and McLaren as regular reserve driver, and it’s understood he was first call for Aston Martin should Lance Stroll have proven unable to compete in Canada.

He’s a strong driver to have on call, the most highly credentialled reserve driver since Jenson Button held that position with McLaren in 2017. But that’s not enough. Bottas has made it abundantly clear that he wants a racing return.

More on Valtteri Bottas

👉 Ranked: Valtteri Bottas’ next racing team in order of likelihood

👉 Shock new Valtteri Bottas option emerges amid strong Cadillac pursuit

Bottas is one of two experienced racers currently on the sidelines, linked with potential returns.

Alongside the Mercedes man is Sergio Perez, who was dumped by Red Bull at the end of F1 2024 after his performances slipped dramatically.

And while Perez is of a similar vintage and quality to Bottas, there is a key difference; the Mexican has largely shut himself out of F1 since the end of last year.

The old adage goes; to stand still in F1 is to go backwards. Comparatively, then, Bottas is six months ahead of Perez in his relevance by dint of having found a way to remain actively involved.

And it looks to have paid dividends as he remains front of mind when it comes to driving opportunities.

Bottas has been linked with a number of race drivers, most notably Alpine and Cadillac.

Addressing the latter point first, Bottas is a logical fit for the all-new team.

Short of experience in its formative years, a driver who knows how a successful team operates, who has enjoyed success himself, is an attractive proposition.

The logic runs a little more deeply than that, too, as he spent three years racing alongside Zhou Guanyu at Sauber.

Zhou is thought to be favourite for the Cadillac seat given the Chinese market is significant for the American auto-maker, he has a relationship with Ferrari (which will supply the operation with power units initially) courtesy of his reserve driver deal, and he is managed by Graeme Lowdon, who is also team principal of Cadillac.

Reuniting a harmonious driver pairing that brings experience, market relevance and credibility to the project therefore makes Bottas an extremely attractive proposition.

However, it may not be the adopted-Aussie’s only option.

PlanetF1.com understands initial conversations have taken place with Alpine over potentially joining the squad.

The factory Renault team has undergone significant change in its senior management, multiple times, leading to a prolonged period of turmoil.

It’s had changes to the ownership structure and its identity, it will drop its in-house power unit programme in favour of a Mercedes customer supply from next year, and has employed a confusing policy on its second driver throughout 2025.

For the team to succeed, at some point that turbulence needs to stop. It’s long proven that, to succeed in F1, a period of stability from which a team can grow is essential.

It also needs drivers who are up to the task, who can make the split-second risk versus return decisions and, more often than not, get them right. In Pierre Gasly, it has one such driver, but the inexperience in the other car is a weakness.

Franco Colapinto currently fills that seat and looks set to for the foreseeable future; not because he’s shown himself to be a standout talent but because there’s no clear alternative.

By dropping in a known-quantity such as Bottas, who has demonstrated himself to be an a-political, no nonsense team player, Alpine would boast a strong driver pairing, laying a solid foundation on which to build.

At this very moment, that is what the Alpine needs; it doesn’t need to find the next Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton, it needs is a consistent, reliable pair of drivers with experience to help steer the team in the right direction during a period where there is something of a vacuum among its senior management.

So, as Bottas makes a great deal of sense for Cadillac, he also makes sense for Alpine – and he comes with the added bonus of being intimately familiar with the squad’s incoming power unit supplier.

It begs the question: could we see Valtteri Bottas back on the F1 grid in 2026 and, if so, with which team?

Read next: Mercedes issue F1 2026 driver decision update as Verstappen rumours swirl