Toto Wolff may be courting Max Verstappen but leading F1 journalist Albert Fabrega questions why he would swap Red Bull for a team that’s fighting for “fifth or sixth position”.

Although three months ago one couldn’t even contemplate the end of the Verstappen-Red Bull partnership, the team’s off-track drama has cast doubt over the Dutchman’s future.

‘But if I was Max Verstappen…’

While the Christian Horner investigation was the catalyst, threats towards Helmut Marko, who was also investigated by the team had the triple World Champion revealing their futures are tied together.

The situation has, at least in the headlines, calmed down of late although Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff is doing his best to keep it going as he told the media in China that “factors” other than the car could decide Verstappen’s future.

Speaking about the “many factors” in play, Wolff added: “Clearly when you look at it from the most rational point of view, you can say ‘that’s the quickest car in the hands of the quickest driver’.

“But I don’t think this is the only reason you stay where you are.

“I think for, let’s say simple minds, that might be the only reason why you stay in a car and that’s it but maybe there are more depths for some people that consider other factors too. I think that Max has that.”

His comments didn’t go down with Red Bull team boss Horner who told his Mercedes counterpart that he needs to “be focusing on his own team rather than focusing on drivers that are unavailable”.

But according to Spanish journalist Fabrega, Horner need not worry as “why” would Verstappen swap his title-winning Red Bull for a Mercedes that is at best “fifth or sixth”.

“I don’t know,” he told the F1 Nation podcast when asked about the triple World Champion’s future, “but I wouldn’t leave a car that’s winning.

“It’s a chess game now that’s playing on the table with a lot of factors and a lot of drivers involved.

“But if I was Max Verstappen, I wouldn’t leave the seat of a car that I guess in 2025 is going to be the winning car as well.

“If you asked me the same question about 2026, then I’m not sure – that I’m not sure, I will not put any money.

“But for me 2025, Max will stay.

“He knows how difficult it is to win a championship and he’s in a winning team with a winning car and with winning momentum.

“Why would you change that? Moving to a team that today is just fighting for the fifth or sixth position?”

Podcast host Tom Clarkson also agrees Verstappen won’t be going anywhere, at least not in 2025.

“I think he knows that,” he added. “There’s nothing in his body language or anything that comes out of his mouth that makes me think he’s about to leave Red Bull.

“And even he was saying, I am happier in this car than I was last year.”

With four wins on the board, Verstappen is leading the 2024 Drivers’ Championship with 110 points, putting him 25 up on Sergio Perez.

