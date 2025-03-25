Ralf Schumacher has urged Yuki Tsunoda to turn down a potential Red Bull promotion as he will be “burned” if he does so.

Tsunoda has been linked to the Red Bull seat after Liam Lawson failed to make a strong start to the season, but Schumacher believes the Japanese driver has much better things going for him at Racing Bulls.

Tsunoda was overlooked for the seat in the winter in favour of Lawson but depending on who you believe, the current Racing Bulls driver is now a serious contender should Red Bull opt to demote Lawson.

The 24-year-old though has been warned by Schumacher that accepting the promotion may be career suicide and that he should stay with Racing Bulls.

“That’s not quite confirmed yet, but that’s probably the way it is,” Schumacher told Sky Germany of Tsunoda’s promotion. “And that has to be said, is unbelievable. Above all, incredibly bad from a management point of view. I don’t understand that at all.

“You destabilize the good Racing Bulls team, who are finally in a good position with both drivers, and in my opinion, you will burn Tsunoda, who is better, but who also has no chance against Max.”

Schumacher went on to say that he thinks it i “pure chaos” at Red Bull and told Tsunoda’s manager to advise his driver to avoid it at all costs.

“And Lawson then goes back to the Racing Bulls, he should build up there again. It’s kind of pure chaos at Red Bull. So not only that the main team is too slow, but that they also swap the riders like a charade. I think that’s unbelievable.

“If I was Tsunoda’s manager, I wouldn’t recommend him to go there. At the moment, Racing Bulls is the better car and Tsunoda is getting on really well with it. He can’t do himself any favours with it.”

Tsunoda suggested he was “100%” ready to jump in the Red Bull car from as early as the next race in Japan while Red Bull CEO and team principal Christian Horner gave his support to Lawson but failed to deny a swap could be made.

“There’s always going to be speculation in the paddock. We’ve only just finished the race here. We’ll take away the info and have a good look at it.

“Everything is purely speculative at the moment. As I said, we’ve just finished this race. We’re going to take away the info and have a good look at it.”

