Will Buxton has become the voice of Formula 1 for many new fans thanks to his dual role as Formula 1: Drive to Survive talking head and F1 TV presenter.

But that’s all going to change this year, as Buxton has inked a deal with Fox Sports to lead IndyCar coverage. Many have wondered why, but Buxton is firm in his belief in IndyCar’s quality.

Will Buxton claims IndyCar has the greatest racing on earth

On 15 January came the shocking news that Will Buxton will be stepping back from his Formula 1 commentary career in exchange for a swap to IndyCar as the series moves from NBC to FOX.

Buxton, who got his start on the FOX-affiliated SPEED Channel back in 2010 as a Formula 1 pit reporter, has since seen him move to NBC Sports and then, ultimately, F1TV — Formula 1’s in-house digital streaming service.

It’s been a decade and a half of success for Buxton in Formula 1, but in 2025, he’ll be joining James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell in the IndyCar booth.

Why? Well, Buxton explained his perspective in a response to a post on X asking what brought him Stateside.

“Because Indycar has the greatest racing on earth,” Buxton replied.

Buxton has made no secret of his passion for IndyCar racing — a sport in which he’s already made a few appearances.

In the past, NBC Sports managed the rights for both Formula 1 and IndyCar in the United States, and during 2013 through 2017, Buxton appeared as a pit reporter during a handful of events in the US open-wheel series.

Further, he’s regularly shared enthusiastic praise for the sport on social media, often joining a handful of other F1 personnel to tune into the Indianapolis 500 after the conclusion of the Monaco Grand Prix.

While the move has caught some F1 fans off guard, there are likely certain professional advantages in taking on the IndyCar role.

First and foremost, IndyCar’s racing season is far shorter than that of F1, with just 17 races spanning from March through August. With the exception of an event in Toronto, each race takes place within the United States, thereby limiting international travel. As a father to a young child, Buxton’s priorities may have shifted to prefer a more accommodating work schedule.

Further, IndyCar has long lagged behind the competition in terms of broadcast quality; the series’ move to FOX has promised to come with a revitalized approach to coverage that will see Buxton take on a critical role in establishing the tone and direction of this new broadcast.

Buxton’s experience in high-quality international broadcasting for Formula 1 will be critical to helping IndyCar grow its reputation as a series with great racing.

