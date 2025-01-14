Popular F1 presenter Will Buxton will be covering IndyCar from the 2025 season, heading to FOX to lead their commentary of the series.

Buxton has been a fixture in the Formula 1 paddock for well over a decade, with his profile rising further through his appearances on docuseries Drive to Survive, and he now heads to IndyCar in what he described as an “incredibly exciting opportunity.”

Will Buxton ‘absolutely thrilled’ to join FOX’s IndyCar coverage

Rumours had swirled that the journalist and broadcaster, who had been part of F1 TV’s coverage of the sport since 2018, had been set for a move to IndyCar, but confirmation came from FOX that he, along with James Hinchcliffe and Townsend Bell, would make up the channel’s commentary talent for the upcoming season.

Buxton was confirmed as the play-by-play commentator this year, with the 17-race schedule starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this new and incredibly exciting opportunity to return to FOX, exactly 15 years after SPEED Channel offered a young and very green reporter his first break on network TV,” Buxton said.

“I’ve been a fan of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for as long as I’ve been watching racing cars and have always marveled at the skill and bravery of its incredible drivers.

“To have the chance to tell their stories and call their races is a dream come true, and something I never imagined I’d have the honor of doing. It’s a tremendous responsibility, and not one I take lightly.”

FOX Sports has taken on the broadcasting rights of IndyCar for the 2025 season from NBC in the United States, with Buxton announced as one of its signings for the season ahead.

Speaking with Hinchcliffe and Bell on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast in the wake of the announcement, Buxton elaborated on how he wanted to cover IndyCar for some time, and the right moment has come to make the move.

“I’m blown away,” he said.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity. Massively excited. You guys know, I’m a huge IndyCar fan. I have been my whole life, and I always kind of hoped that at some point in my career there would be an opportunity, some sort of sliding doors moment, where I was able to come over and cover the championship full time.

“I never really foresaw when that might happen, or if that might happen, so to have the opportunity to do that, to return to the FOX family exactly 15 years after they gave me my very first opportunity on network television, it’s magic.

“I’m so excited. [I] love the championship, it’s a tremendously exciting period for the NTT IndyCar Series, for FOX, for all of us, I just can’t wait to get started.”

