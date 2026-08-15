IndyCar commentator Will Buxton says he “feels awful” for fans after the US series was forced to delay on-track proceedings in Markham.

The Canadian city of Markham is set to host the 14th round of the 2026 IndyCar season this weekend.

Will Buxton reacts as IndyCar hit by delays

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The Streets of Markham course is a new addition to the calendar after the Toronto-based race was moved from Exhibition Place on a five-year deal.

IndyCar was forced to postpone the start of on-track action on Friday due to issues with track construction with work on race bridges, safety fencing and timing cables still unfinished.

After delays, it was decided that no on-track action would take place on Friday as finishing touches were made to the circuit.

IndyCar has since confirmed a revised schedule for the Markham race weekend, with first practice now due to be held at 10:00 ET on Saturday morning.

The second practice session will take place at 14:30 before qualifying begins at 18:30.

Buxton, the former Formula 1 presenter and commentator who joined FOX’s IndyCar coverage at the start of 2025, has claimed that postponing on-track action until Saturday was “the only decision” the series could have made in a difficult situation.

In a post to social media, Buxton wrote: “A deeply frustrating and disappointing day. Feel awful for everyone who came down.

“There’s no way IndyCar could have let anyone out on track until the tyre barriers were secured and everyone’s safety assured.

“The only decision but not one the series should have had to make.”

Buxton’s post came just hours after he claimed that the delay was related only to ongoing work with tyre barriers, adding that the venue was “ready to roll.”

He wrote: “Track here in Markham is superb. Layout is fantastic, whole thing has been newly surfaced and is ready to roll and the drivers can’t wait to get out there.

“Hold up is for tire barriers which aren’t yet up to spec.”

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In a statement, IndyCar president J. Douglas Boles made a thinly veiled swipe at Green Savoree Race Promotions, the race promoter in Markham.

He said: “INDYCAR is incredibly disappointed that our promoter was not able to complete the track build on time, despite significant support from our team on site.

“Ontario has always been a magnificent market for our sport and the number of spectators that attended today is a shining example of that.

“New events can always pose logistical challenges and we join in the frustration of our loyal fans and apologize.

“Once we hit the track, we believe the circuit will be spectacular.

“We would like to thank the city of Markham for the major support it has made to provide INDYCAR a layout, which is fast, technical and will put on a terrific show on Sunday.”

Alex Palou, the former McLaren F1 reserve driver, holds a commanding lead in the IndyCar standings ahead of the Markham race weekend.

The Spaniard holds a 110-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood as he closes in on a fifth IndyCar title.

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