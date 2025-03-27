Ex-F1 presenter turned IndyCar commentator Will Buxton took aim at Red Bull after their decision to demote Liam Lawson.

Buxton would take issue with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner speaking of a “duty of care” to Lawson, after the New Zealander was sent back to Racing Bulls following just two race weekends in the Red Bull RB21.

Red Bull demote Liam Lawson: Fair or harsh?

After Australian and Chinese GP outings for Lawson which failed to produce a point or escape from the first stage of qualifying, speculation already began to bubble up that he could be out for the Japanese Grand Prix.

And Red Bull turned the speculation into reality by announcing that Lawson would return to Racing Bulls for Suzuka, with Yuki Tsunoda finally getting his shot alongside Max Verstappen in a straight swap, Tsunoda to debut for Red Bull in front of his home fans.

With Red Bull continuing to see promise in Lawson, team principal Christian Horner explained that this decision was taken due to them having a “duty of care” to protect the 23-year-old after a harrowing experience.

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch,” Horner explained.

“We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers’ Championship and to reclaim the Constructors’ title and this is purely a sporting decision.

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a team he knows very well.”

However, Red Bull’s reasoning has not been accepted by Buxton, who said this decision is a “new low” for a team which has never been shy to make the tough decisions on its drivers.

“Red Bull’s talk of their “duty of care” is laughable,” Buxton wrote on social media.

“You either believe in the driver you’ve signed and give them support or you don’t.

“They’ve played fast and loose with driver careers for decades but this is a new low. 2 races is insane.

“Good luck Yuki. You’re gonna need it.”

More on Red Bull’s Liam Lawson demotion

👉 Helmut Marko’s Lawson confession after ‘battered boxer’ demoted

👉 The Max Verstappen ‘like’ that reveals true Red Bull swap feelings

Tsunoda had already formed a strong partnership early in F1 2025 at Racing Bulls with rookie Isack Hadjar, as Lawson now returns to the junior squad looking to pick up where Tsunoda left off.

It has been a challenging road to Red Bull for Tsunoda, who after four seasons with the second team, had been overlooked for a promotion on several occasions.

But, with the call coming at last, Racing Bulls issued a statement to give their verdict on the latest Red Bull driver shuffle.

“Everyone here at VCARB is looking forward to working hard with Liam to give him the best environment possible for him to shine in our car and to express the talent we all know he has,” said team principal Laurent Mekies.

“He fit in so well last year, and we cannot wait to challenge ourselves and grow as a team. With Isack having started so strongly with us already, we know we have a young and strong line-up.

“We’re incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing! His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational.

“Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes. Yuki’s energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull! We wish him all the success he deserves at RBR.”

Read next: Yuki Tsunoda issues first response after Red Bull promotion