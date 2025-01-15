Will Buxton said his switch to IndyCar commentary came as a “sliding doors” moment, as he gets set to move to Fox Sports for the 2025 season.

Buxton had been in the Formula 1 paddock for over a decade, but was announced as Fox’s lead IndyCar commentator after the broadcaster took on the series’ TV rights for 2025.

Will Buxton: IndyCar offer was ‘sliding doors’ moment

The journalist and broadcaster had been one of F1TV’s digital presenters for the past seven seasons in the Formula 1 paddock, but has opted to take in another challenge this year in the form of IndyCar – a series which he has always loved.

Buxton was announced alongside part-time F1TV pundit James Hinchcliffe and former IndyCar driver Townsend Bell as Fox’s commentary team for the upcoming season, and the presenter revealed it was a conversation with Hinchcliffe that encouraged him to enter into negotiations with the American broadcaster towards the end of 2024.

And when talks progressed, he believed the chance was too good to pass up.

Buxton told IndyStar that Hinchcliffe asked him: “Would you be interested in talking to Fox?”

The reply came, surprised they were considering him: “Would they be interested in talking to me?”

Buxton added of Hinchcliffe: “And he said, ‘Yeah, your name came up in a meeting, but aren’t you tied up in F1?’ And when I said I wasn’t, he said, ‘Would you be willing to take a call?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’

“It was immediately obvious the huge resource Fox wanted to invest in this and the determination they had to make this a massive success and make IndyCar as popular in the U.S. as it deserves to be.

“And their faith in me to lead that broadcast and help ignite a passion both in an existing fanbase as well as a new one is something that really resonated with me.

“It was one of those ‘sliding doors’ moments where you think, ‘I can’t let this go. It’s going to be too much fun.'”

IndyStar reported that Buxton would remain open to returning to the Formula 1 paddock in a part-time capacity once the IndyCar season ends in August, with Buxton himself having written on Instagram that he will be watching F1TV “for now at least, from my couch.”

With such a change in his career, he admitted it is a significant adaptation to be making, but it is an exciting risk worth taking.

“It’s daunting. I’m not going to beat around the bush – it’s terrifying,” he said.

“I’m equal parts so excited for this year, but also honestly terrified, but I think you should be, because every once in a while, you’ve got to take a risk and get out of the comfy seat and go out and do something that excites you.”

