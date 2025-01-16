Two-time IndyCar Champion Will Power has turned to Fernando Alonso’s management company to help extend his career.

Alonso’s A14 Management company has secured the 2018 Indy 500 winner as a client on its books.

Alonso set up his own driver management company in early 2022, named A14 Management, establishing the service with long-time friends and collaborators Alberto Fernandez Albilares and Albert Resclosa Coll.

Having already got Nikola Tsolov, Chloe Chambers, Gabriel Bartoleto, Pepe Marti, Max Gunther, and Daniel Juncadella on its books, Alonso’s company – with the help of A14’s US representative – has secured Will Power’s signature.

Power is well known for having never had an agent, instead choosing to carry out all his own contract negotiations, but has chosen an agent for the first time in his career as he enters his final season under contract in IndyCar.

Aiming to remain with Penske, rumours about the team’s interest in other drivers – namely A.J. Foyt’s David Malukas – has resulted in Power getting some firepower behind him before negotiations start.

“I think I can be absolutely competitive for another five years. You know that is the goal, to definitely keep that rolling while I’m really competitive,” Power said this week, as quoted by AP News.

”I was very competitive last year — won three races and (made) seven podiums. So still performing at a really high level, and, yeah, if I wasn’t performing, I wouldn’t want to do it. I’m still learning.”

Power and Servia were briefly teammates at Penske, with Servia now acting as IndyCar’s pace car driver as well as having the knowledge and contacts to go bat for Power in the IndyCar paddock.

Power turns 44 in March and has been with Penske since 2009, consistently being one of the series’ frontrunning drivers as well as winning the title in 2022.

“[Servia] has been a very good friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for Fernando,” Power said.

“[Alonso] has a lot of contacts in Europe, which if you want to get in with a team that can win Le Mans or something like that would be very handy for me. But ultimately, I don’t want to think about anything but driving here.”

Alonso welcomed the IndyCar driver to the fold, saying “Welcome champion” on a post on X.

Racing outside of IndyCar is still on the cards for Power, who was due to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona two years ago, before a family medical emergency quashed that ambition. Having expressed interest in the Le Mans 24 Hours – a race Alonso has raced in and won – he appears well-equipped on the management front to deal with whatever comes next.

But, with his contract with Penske coming to a close, he’s expecting speculation about his future to increase throughout this year – until something solid is decided.

“It isn’t my choice, obviously, because I don’t own the team,” Power said.

“But at the end of the day, if you’re winning races and you’re (finishing) very strong, that’s the best defense you have for any of that stuff.”

