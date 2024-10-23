Yuki Tsunoda may finally get his long-awaited run in a Red Bull F1 car, Helmut Marko revealing Red Bull have “some plans” for the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Joining Red Bull’s junior team in 2021, backed by Honda, Tsunoda is the team’s longest-serving junior driver as he’s already been confirmed for a fifth season in F1 2025.

Will Yuki Tsunoda drive the RB20 in the post-season Abu Dhabi test?

But with Sergio Perez underperforming at Red Bull where he hasn’t featured on the podium in 14 races and is lagging down in eighth place in the Drivers’ standings, Tsunoda wants a crack at the Red Bull seat.

Although he saw of main challenger Daniel Ricciardo, a new challenger emerged as Liam Lawson, replacing Ricciardo for the final six races of the season, scored points in Austin and was billed as a “man for the future” by Marko.

“I hope so,” Tsunoda told the media including PlanetF1.com of his chances of a look-in at Red Bull. “I thought when Daniel was my team-mate, it was kind of like that. But so far, it seems not. But hopefully after Daniel, things happen. Hopefully they change their mind.”

Honda have also put in a word for Tsunoda, in fact they’ve put in a request to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner for Tsunoda to have a run in the RB20.

Koji Watanabe, the head of Honda’s racing activities, said: “Regarding Tsunoda, our goal is for him to work hard and secure a seat at Red Bull Racing. We believe he has the talent.

“Of course, driver decisions are ultimately up to the team, but as a partner we’ve strongly requested that Tsunoda be given the chance to drive and test in a Red Bull car. We want to at least give him the opportunity to showcase his ability.

“I’ve also spoken directly with Christian about this. He hasn’t ruled it out. Nothing has been decided yet, but I think we need to proceed properly.”

And it seems Red Bull are considering with motorsport advisor Marko hinting he could be in the car at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

PlanetF1.com understands that the young Japanese driver is scheduled to drive the RB20 as part of an arrangement with Honda, a plan that has been in place for around two months.

“We have some plans for Abu Dhabi, yes,” he told Motorsport.com when asked if Red Bull would accept Honda’s request.

“But,” he added, “we have various drivers, you know. We have [Isack] Hadjar, for example, and now we have Liam.”

But while it has been said it is Lawson who is auditioning at present for Perez’s Red Bull race seat, Marko recently told F1-Insider that Tsunoda is “a candidate to drive alongside Max in 2025.

“The remaining races this season will decide what our driver pairings will look like next year.

“We have decided to compare Lawson and Tsunoda. They have the same material, the same conditions and each now has six (now five) races to prove that he is the better driver.”

F1’s regulations for the post-season Abu Dhabi test, a one-day outing at the Yas Marina circuit, state that the teams have to field two cars, one must be driven by a driver with an F1 superlicence while the other is a young diver outing for someone who has not competed in more than two Grands Prix.

While Tsunoda set to drive the RB20, PlanetF1.com understands he is not being seriously considered as an option for the Red Bull driver line-up.

Tsunoda has also been linked to Aston Martin for F1 2026 when the Silverstone team takes up what will effectively be works team status with Honda.

