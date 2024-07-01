Logan Sargeant will sit out FP1 as Williams make use of their rookie driver mandate to give F2 race winner Franco Colapinto a drive.

Colapinto is a member of Williams’ academy and is currently fifth in the F2 standings in his rookie season. His FP1 participation marks an “important moment” for Argentina, with the likes of Carlos Reutemann and legendary figure Juan Manuel Fangio among the 25 drivers from the country to have raced in Formula 1 before – the most recent of which being Gastón Mazzacane in 2001.

Williams announce Logan Sargeant FP1 driver swap

Having come last of the runners in Austria, any hope Sargeant had of bouncing back quickly will have to wait with the American sitting out for the first session at Silverstone.

Teams are required to run a rookie in at least two FP1 sessions this season and Williams have opted to put Colapinto in the car this weekend.

His debut F2 campaign has so far seen him score a race win in Imola and podiums in the Barcelona and Austria Feature races, as well as four further points scoring outings for MP Motorsport.

His progression to F2 followed an impressive sophomore year in the FIA F3 Championship where two race wins, including one at Silverstone, three further podiums and a total of 14 points finishes led him to fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

The outing will be his FP1 debut but second time in a Formula 1 car after he drove the FW45 at the Abu Dhabi young driver test last year.

“I have so many emotions,” he said. “I am extremely delighted and it’s a very important moment in my life and my career. I will be the most prepared I can; I will be doing a lot of laps in the simulator and studying the details needed to drive this year’s car.

“I’m really looking forward to experiencing the new car after driving last year’s in Abu Dhabi. To be able to drive it at a track like Silverstone is a privilege, it is one of my favourite tracks and to drive it at the team’s home race means a lot.

“To all the Argentine fans – I hope you enjoy FP1 as much as I’m going to! It’s an important moment for our country and I’m so grateful for all the support I’ve been given. I’m going to give my all to make you proud!”

Sporting director Sven Smeets said: “Franco has had a very encouraging start to his debut season in F2 and we are delighted to reward his performances over the past two years with his first FP1 session.

“We are proud of our talented group of drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy and it is important for us to give them the opportunity to progress and have these important chances as they move up the ladder. To showcase our talent at our home race at Silverstone is a nice moment and, of course, this is going to be a great day for the Argentine F1 fans.”

Following the FP1 session Sargeant, himself a graduate of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, will return to the car for the remainder of the weekend.

